There’s something really unappealing about needles.
It’s not the pain they cause so much as the thought of the pain — the idea that you should just sit there while someone stabs you with a sharp object. That didn’t make sense when you were a little kid, and it doesn’t make sense as an adult.
And then there’s the stuff inside the needle — some cocktail of “dead” viruses that’s brewed up in a mad laboratory, under stringent security precautions. You want to inject that into me? Eww. Ouch. Get away.
Yes, it’s flu season again. Time for your annual flu shot.
Even if needles and vaccinations remind you of a Halloween horror story, though, the idea that you can get the flu from a flu shot is as mythical as ghosts and goblins.
Experts say the vaccinations may cause some mild discomfort, including swelling and redness around the injection site and, in a small percentage of cases, low-grade fever, headaches and muscle aches.
In return, though, patients gain a stronger immune response against a virus that regularly kills thousands of Americans — including nearly 80,000 as recently as 2017-18.
“It’s like wearing a seat belt; it won’t protect you from every injury, but it can protect you from the more serious effects of the flu,” said Niki Forbing-Orr, spokeswoman for the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
Flu vaccines are produced in two basic ways, she said, using either virus cells that have been killed and inactivated, or “recombinant” vaccines made using a single gene from within a virus.
Either way, she said, the virus or genes can’t replicate and cause the flu. What they do is prompt the body’s immune system to recognize the virus cells and produce antibodies to combat them. Those antibodies then provide greater protection from illness throughout the course of the flu season.
“You might experience some discomfort (from the flu vaccine), but it’s definitely not as bad as the actual flu,” Forbing-Orr said.
The Centers for Disease Control recommends that everyone over the age of 6 months get a flu shot each year, including pregnant women. The only exception is for those who previously had a serious allergic reaction to the vaccine.
A standard flu vaccine targets three or four strains of the virus, based on estimates of which strains will be most prevalent during flu season. The vaccines change slightly every year, because the strains of flu themselves are constantly evolving. They typically undergo minor changes in the proteins on the surface of the virus — called “antigenic drift” — but can sometimes experience major shifts. That’s what happened in 2009, during the last pandemic, when a strain of swine flu virus mutated and began to infect humans.
These constant changes are why it’s hard to develop a flu vaccine that’s 100 percent effective, Forbing-Orr said. It only targets a handful of the most common flu strains. If a different strain becomes prevalent, people can get the flu even if they’ve been vaccinated.
Even in those cases, though, people who have been vaccinated typically experience milder symptoms.
Carol Moehrle, director of the North Central Idaho Health District, said local clinics and hospitals are already seeing some cases of the flu. The season typically runs from the fall into the spring, with most cases occurring in the December-February time period.
It takes about two weeks before a vaccine becomes fully effective, she noted. Health officials recommend that people get flu shots before the end of October, so their immune system is at full speed before the Thanksgiving holiday.
Most pharmacies in the region provide flu shots. The Centers for Disease Control also provides an online “vaccine finder,” available at www.cdc.gov/flu/freeresources/flu-finder-widget.html.
Spence is the Tribune’s political reporter. He may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.
What’s Up With That?
What’s up with that? is a reader and Tribune question-generated column that runs on occasion. To submit your question, call City Editor Mary Stone at (208) 848-2244, post to the Tribune’s Facebook page or email city@lmtribune.com with What’s up with that? in the subject line.