What’s next for Whitman County Humane Society?

<text>Musselwhite</text>

The Whitman County Humane Society has been busy restructuring the shelter and interviewing candidates for job vacancies after six out of seven staff members issued their resignations at the end of July.

Shelter officials hope the facility will be fully operational by Sept. 1, in an ambitious plan to remodel the society and re-hire a full staff. Before the resignations, there were three full-time employees and four part-time employees at the shelter.

