There are people who, after a lifetime of heavy drinking, will swear off booze.
Others go cold turkey and swear off cigarettes.
Showers in the morning, then cloudy in the afternoon. High 41F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: December 10, 2022 @ 1:36 am
There are people who, after a lifetime of heavy drinking, will swear off booze.
Others go cold turkey and swear off cigarettes.
I have a friend who has sworn off meatloaf.
For years, she said, she has tried her darnedest to make a good meatloaf and has failed every time. So now, after a lifetime of effort and getting permission from her elderly mother, she’s decided to give it up. Besides, she said, she never liked meatloaf all that well in the first place.
My friend posted this declaration on her social media page and immediately got responses from people who wanted to give her advice on how to make the perfect meatloaf. These gestures seemed a little inconsiderate — obviously my friend had discerned long and hard before coming to such a radical decision never to make meatloaf again. But you can’t blame people for wanting to help.
After all, what’s more American than meatloaf? Pizza? Tacos? Fried rice? Well, yes, all of the above, but when you really want to show somebody you care, what do you send? I mean, other than flowers or a card with money in it.
Meatloaf surely is at the top of the list. The quintessential comfort food and one that says home more than any other food product besides grilled tuna sandwiches and coconut cake.
When my sons were in college, they’d call up toward the end of the week and tell me they were coming home for the weekend with a couple of their buddies and would I make meatloaf?
On Saturday they’d show up with 12 or 15 of their friends who apparently hadn’t eaten for a couple of weeks. These boys would sit down at the table laden with meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, coleslaw, cornbread and cake, and for the next 20 minutes I wouldn’t hear a word. Just snorts like pigs at a trough. It wouldn’t have mattered if my meatloaf had tasted like cardboard — in no time at all, there wasn’t enough food left to feed a mouse.
That’s what happens when you make meatloaf. You tend to attract strays. Which, come to think of it, may be a good reason to swear off meatloaf. Once you get your kids through college, it’s time for them to learn to make their own meatloaves so you can switch to a better cut of meat.
Hedberg may be contacted at khedberg@lmtribune.com.
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sign up today and you'll never see this pop-up again!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.