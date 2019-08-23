What're you lookin' at?

 Pete Caster

After narrowly missing out on a fish lunch, a seemingly angry osprey squawks while perched on a branch along the Snake River in Lewiston earlier this week. Today’s temperature in the valley is expected to top out at 91 degrees.

