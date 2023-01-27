SEATTLE — The federal government has awarded Washington State Ferries $4.9 million to help build an electric-ferry charging station for the busy Mukilteo-Clinton line, and $5 million for dock improvements to improve transit and pedestrian connections at Southworth.

Those grants, along with $1.7 million for WSF to buy modern ferry-payment software and systems, are to be announced Thursday by the Federal Transit Administration.

