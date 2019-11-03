Lewiston Street Maintenance Manager Keith Bingman has been around long enough to remember the days when the city spread old-fashioned rock salt on its icy streets in an old-fashioned manner.
“It had a salt spreader on it, and the wipers weren’t electronic at all,” Bingman recalled about the Dodge Power Wagon the city used in the early 1980s. “The wipers weren’t even electronic at all. You had to have a partner work the wipers for you.”
Bingman held up his hand to demonstrate how the passenger had to turn a crank to make the wipers move. The memory provoked a brief twinkle in Bingman’s eye that faded when he got to the part about how cold it got in the cab.
“We had some rough winters back then,” he said. “We were berming snow into the middle of Main Street and 21st Street.”
Lewiston’s more typical mild winters prevailed in many of the intervening years, so the city never fully armed itself with an armada of expensive snow-removal equipment. It did maintain a small fleet of multipurpose equipment that included dump trucks with sanders to spread rock and a grader to push snow into berms in the middle of some roads.
There was also a homemade plow the city inherited when the airport got its own factory-built plow for its runways. Loaders would scoop up the bermed snow and load it into trucks for dumping south of the Normal Hill Cemetery.
The use of rock salt for deicing started falling out of favor in the 1990s because it didn’t contain any rust inhibitors. Regular salt is also only effective down to the mid-20-degree range. So the street department started shifting to magnesium chloride for its less-corrosive properties and its performance down to single-digit temperatures.
Magnesium chloride also costs a little more, but additives in the mix gave motorists a window of time to wash off the chemical before it had a chance to eat into their undercarriages, Bingman said. And that window of time is critical, no matter which chemical is used.
“Anything that melts snow is going to be corrosive,” he said.
But sodium chloride — aka salt — is starting to come back into favor, partly because there are newer brands that include rust inhibitors. They are also cheaper than magnesium chloride products. The Idaho Transportation Department and other state highway agencies have expanded their use of salt products in recent years, and so has Lewiston.
Bingman said the city deploys a progression of tactics during a snow event. It starts with liquid deicers like magnesium chloride. If a snow floor develops, workers move on to spreading crushed rock. Plowing comes next, then the use of a brand of sodium chloride called “Ice Slicer” that helps melt off any accumulated snowpack.
The city blew through its snow removal budget a few years ago when harsh winters returned, so it has since beefed up its arsenal of equipment. It now has three slide-in sanders that mount on tandem-axle trucks. Two of those trucks can also hold a plow. Two years ago the street department added a loader with a plow and wing on the side to shove snow out of the road.
There are also two 1-ton trucks, one with just a plow and the other with a 500-gallon deicer tank and a plow. Three single-axle trucks can carry 1,000-gallon deicer tanks, and another 1-ton truck has the salt spreader that distributes the Ice Slicer when needed.
There are only so many workers, so Bingman has to use them strategically. They used to hit 21st Street and Thain Grade first, but Bryden Canyon Road has become such a trouble spot that they always start there first.
“I don’t know what it is about Bryden Canyon,” he said. “But it seems like if people sneeze wrong, they’re off the road into a power pole or upside down in the ditch. It does not lend itself to winter driving for some reason.”
Mills may be contacted at jmills@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2266.
What’s up with that? is a reader and Tribune question-generated column that runs on occasion. To submit your question, call City Editor Mary Stone at (208) 848-2244, post to the Tribune’s Facebook page or email city@lmtribune.com with What’s up with that? in the subject line.