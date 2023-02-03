What do cellphone logs really say?

A CELLPHONE TOWER NEAR COLTON, WASHINGTON. KEVIN FIXLER IDAHO STATESMAN

 KEVIN FIXLER IDAHO STATESMAN

Idaho authorities have alleged that Bryan Kohberger’s cellphone records showed he was in the Moscow area less than an hour after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in an off-campus house — and that he visited the “coverage area” of the home 12 times before the homicides.

But telecommunications expert and former electrical engineer Ben Levitan, who has analyzed cellphone data for the well-known Adnan Syed case featured in the “Serial” podcast, told the Idaho Statesman that while cellphone records can provide someone’s estimated location, they can’t pinpoint an individual’s exact location.

