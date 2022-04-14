What, did winter not get the memo?

More spring snowfall is expected in the region today, with the Palouse getting as much as 3 inches and the Camas Prairie seeing as much as 5 inches, according to the National Weather Service at Spokane.
The snow was expected to start falling Wednesday night and continue today and into the evening, said Laurie Nisbet, an NWS meteorologist.
Snow totals will vary throughout the region, with parts of the Palouse expected to get about half an inch and Winchester, on the northern edge of the Camas Prairie, likely to see 3½ inches, Nisbet said.
The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley might see traces of snow today, she added.
On Wednesday, Lewiston saw a high temperature of 49 degrees, which is 12 degrees colder than the average April 13 high.
Pullman’s high of 39 was 16 degrees below the town’s average high.
Cold temperature and snow first hit the region Sunday, and conditions are expected to remain winter-like through Saturday.
By Monday, high temperatures in the region will range from the 50s to the 60s, Nisbet said.