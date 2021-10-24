BOISE — When the Legislature’s Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee met for three days last week, high on its agenda was a review of proposed supplemental appropriations, which are the process by which state agencies request more money that wasn’t originally in their budget for the year.
It seemed likely that there would be a stink over Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin’s request for $50,000 in state general funds for “unforeseen legal bills” from her unsuccessful court fight against releasing public records regarding her education task force. But the joint budget committee on Tuesday heard a summary of supplemental requests, which didn’t highlight McGeachin’s, there were no questions, and it moved on.
A day earlier, the four Democratic members of JFAC had released a letter to McGeachin demanding documentation for the request, and notifying her that they wouldn’t consider her request without receiving the full documentation, including unredacted legal invoices. McGeachin had denied a public records request from the Idaho Capital Sun for the legal invoices, saying she couldn’t find any.
The Dems said after Tuesday’s meeting that they haven’t backed off from their request. “We’re interested in documentation supporting the $50,000 budget request,” said Rep. Colin Nash, D-Boise. “If there are legal fees, we’d like to know what they are before we spend any additional money. If the lieutenant governor would like to see that funded, then we’re going to need to see that documentation before it comes up.”
Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise, said, “We do have a list of questions for her.”
Ward-Engelking also questioned McGeachin’s assertion at a public appearance in eastern Idaho the week before that her office has just one employee. “She has funding for three,” Ward-Engelking said. “She continues to contract with Parrish Miller from the Idaho Freedom Foundation, and hasn’t filled that other position.”
“She has funding in her budget to pay for this,” Ward-Engelking said.
The requested supplemental appropriation won’t come up again until January, and then only if the JFAC co-chairs put it on the agenda for the joint committee’s consideration.
“She should have invoices and things like that,” Ward-Engelking said. “We don’t just fund things without seeing what the actual costs are, and if it was legitimate.”
‘AN EXTREME AMOUNT OF MONEY’
The top-line news from the budget discussions: Idaho has a ton of cash.
The state’s budget surplus is currently estimated at a whopping $1.45 billion, an unprecedented amount that takes into account cash already collected above forecasts, reversions of unspent budgeted funds from state agencies, and increased revenue forecasts for the remainder of the year. That’s how much more money is sitting on the state’s bottom line, unbudgeted, than lawmakers anticipated when they adjourned this year’s legislative session in May. And that’s not even counting the piles of cash that have been building up in the state’s rainy-day funds.
Between the Budget Stabilization Fund, Public School Equalization Fund and emergency funds, Idaho now has $846.8 million in reserves. That’s 17.8% of the current annual state revenue forecast.
Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, put the revenue surplus and the rainy-day balance together, and asked, “Does that really put us into a 35% cash balance as a state? Am I interpreting that correctly?”
Paul Headlee, former legislative budget director and the new deputy director of the Legislative Services Office, responded, “That’s correct. If we factor in that cash balance … it would essentially double that percentage plus some. So it’d probably be around 36%, a very, very strong position.”
Longtime legislative budget analyst and new legislative budget Director Keith Bybee said, “There’s an extreme amount of money that I don’t think any of us ever expected to see.”
NOT ALL KINDERGARTNERS
Though the state Board of Education voted to support expanding optional full-day kindergarten in Idaho to all students, state Superintendent Sherri Ybarra’s budget request for schools for next year doesn’t match up; it calls for funding optional full-day kindergarten just for two-thirds of kindergartners, those “deemed at risk,” based on their Idaho Reading Indicator scores, at $39.2 million in general-fund costs.
Idaho has about 21,000 kindergartners. Under questioning from JFAC members, budget analyst Jared Tatro told the committee, “The board voted for all-day kindergarten for everyone, but the superintendent’s request does not reflect what the board voted. It is adjusted to account for this criteria.” Funding more kids would mean more money.
STAR FIRE ANALYSIS
When the state Department of Lands presented its $2.8 million request to up state wildfire prevention and response resources in accord with a state-commissioned analysis called the “Star Fire” report, one JFAC member, Sen. Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville, questioned whether the big bump was “the beginning of expanding government” and similar big boosts were to be expected each year. State Lands Director Dustin Miller said no.
“We’ve seen what’s going on,” Miller said. “What we’re trying to do here is adapt to changing conditions on the ground,” as demonstrated by this year’s destructive fire season on state forest lands in northern Idaho. Idaho’s current resources simply aren’t adequate for “what the experts are predicting to be sort of the new normal moving forward,” Miller said, from the “trend toward hotter, drier, longer summers,” to more people building in the wildland-urban interface. “What this really is doing is in large part catching us up.”
PROVIDER RATES GOING UP
At the state Department of Health & Welfare, negotiated legal settlements have led to a series of provider rate increases for those who provide services through Medicaid to Idahoans with disabilities. For now, all the costs will largely be covered by increased federal matching rates for Medicaid amid the pandemic, legislative budget analyst Jill Randolph told the joint committee, but there are significant costs that already are being planned for in the out years. Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee, told Randolph, “I appreciate that these provider rates are going up. We have been kicking this can down the road for a long time.”
INCREASING WATER MANAGEMENT COSTS
The Idaho Department of Water Resources is requesting 15 new staffers next year, and Director Gary Spackman said the requests come amid increasing needs for water rights administration following extensive adjudication of those rights, after which some positions were cut from the department anticipating they’d no longer be needed. Just this year, he noted, the department issued two major water rights curtailment orders.
“I don’t see that those expectations of water right administration will be reduced,” he said. Instead, the department has seen its workload related to thousands of well-drilling applications soar amid the state’s extensive population growth. That impacts others already pumping from the same underground water sources. “This is part of the extra expectation that’s being given to the Department of Water Resources,” Spackman said, including groundwater modeling for numerous areas including the Treasure Valley.
ARPA ‘PLACEHOLDERS’
Gov. Brad Little has identified 11 “placeholder” items in budget requests state agencies submitted for next year that likely will be addressed with millions in already awarded American Rescue Plan Act federal aid to the state, though no dollar amounts have yet been attached, as the state awaits final guidance on use of the funds from the U.S. Treasury. “This should be viewed as a tentative list,” Little’s budget chief, Alex Adams, told the joint committee.
Those range from water and sewer projects to affordable housing — “something that we’re taking a pretty careful look at,” Adams said — to child care infrastructure expansions, better broadband in Idaho, and more.
Adams advised caution in waiting for final federal guidance before committing the funds, pointing to two other states that didn’t wait: Alabama, which targeted ARPA funds to a controversial new prison; and Kentucky, which is trying to spend them on renovation of its state Capitol.
Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, contended that Treasury guidance will require “compliance with executive orders” and therefore force “thousands of Idahoans to be terminated” due to federal vaccine mandates.
Adams, who has been closely watching the Treasury guidance and recently traveled to Washington, D.C. to meet with officials on it, said, “At no point have they ever conditioned receipt of these funds by the state or by recipients on following any specific executive order, so that would be news to us if that was being enforced in any way, shape or form.”
Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.