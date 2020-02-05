What can save the Bollinger building? Money

The fate of the Anne Bollinger Performing Arts Center in Lewiston will likely come down to one thing: money.
City officials received a draft report last week from a structural engineer about the safety of the sandstone building on Normal Hill, which started its life 113 years ago as a church and spent decades as the home of the Lewiston Civic Theatre before it was condemned in 2016.
The city commissioned the report after it discovered the apparent failure of an emergency repair to the broken roof truss that led to the condemnation. City Manager Alan Nygaard said the engineer will soon submit a final, corrected version of the report that can be shared with the city council and released to the public. But he said its findings boil down to how much the city is willing to spend on halting the Bollinger’s deterioration.
“Really, it’s a matter of money,” he said. “If we don’t make some corrections, if we don’t put a roof on it and we don’t get the trusses fixed, then at some point in time it will get to a condition where it can’t be saved. We need to say whether we’re going to put money into it and get it to that condition.”
Some cost estimates were included in the draft report by Jan Welch of Stapley Engineering in Boise, but Nygaard said Welch has been refining those estimates by running the numbers by contractors. The city council will hear a presentation on the status of the building and the possible expense of preventative maintenance at a 3 p.m. work session Monday at city hall, but won’t take any action, Nygaard said.
Meanwhile, a group trying to save the building has been working to boost public interest. Don Brigham of the Anne Bollinger Performing Arts Center Task Force said a group of University of Idaho students recently took an exterior tour and met with the task force board. Their goal is to create conceptual designs for possible future uses if the Bollinger can be saved from the wrecking ball.
“The board is jazzed about this opportunity with the students,” Brigham said. “And I think we need to have something that can have some positive spin to balance out the not-so-good news.”
The students and their interior architecture and design instructor, Hani El Hajj, will make two public presentations about their ideas. The first should be later this month and the second in March. Times, dates and locations are yet to be determined, but Brigham said he hopes the presentations generate some excitement and momentum as the task force considers launching a formal fundraising campaign.
And while Brigham is happy about the student involvement, he expressed frustration over the task force’s other attempts to secure funding for maintenance. He said the group has twice applied for some of the Community Development Block Grant funding the city gets every year from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, but was denied both times.
He said the funding could have been used to replace the roof, which has been leaking water for years. That infiltration rotted the roof truss that broke, leading to the building’s condemnation. And continued leaking is the apparent cause of the failure of the temporary repair that recently failed.
“That would have taken care of it,” he said of a new roof halting the water issue. “But I think if we can just keep it intact, I don’t think it’s in danger of falling over.”
Nygaard and Public Works Director Chris Davies also believe there is currently no danger of collapse. But if that changes and the building ultimately has to come down, Nygaard said the city wants to do something to honor its memory.
“We need to scratch our heads and see if there’s some other way to make sure that people don’t forget that history,” he said.
Mills may be contacted at jmills@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2266.