Western WA wildlife park welcomes orphaned moose calves

Moose Atlas, Callisto and Luna are seen Nov. 10 at Northwest Trek Wildlife Park in Eatonville. The three young moose arrived in August from Alaska and will make their public debut today.

Three orphaned moose calves have found a new home in Western Washington.

After arriving in August from Alaska, the three young moose will make their public debut today at Northwest Trek Wildlife Park in Eatonville, Pierce County.

