KENNEWICK — A man in Franklin County is the first person in Washington to be diagnosed with West Nile virus this year.
The man, in his 50s, was hospitalized but is now at home.
The Benton Franklin Health District, which announced the case Friday afternoon, said it is unknown where he contracted it.
No infected mosquitoes have been reported in either county, but infected mosquitoes have been found in 24 samples from central and eastern Washington this year.
Seven were collected in Benton County, including in Richland, Kennewick and West Richland. Two were in Yakima County and 15 were in Grant County.
“Most cases of West Nile virus are mild,” said Dr. Amy Person, health officer for Benton and Franklin counties. “However, serious illness and death are also possible.”
Eleven deaths because of the virus have been reported in the nation this year.
An estimated 1 in 150 people infected with the virus will develop a serious illness, which can cause permanent damage to the central nervous system or be fatal.
The virus is most often spread to people and animals such as horses by the bite of an infected mosquito. Mosquitoes become infected when they feed on infected birds.
The risk of West Nile virus remains high for residents in the Tri-Cities area until mosquitoes go away after the first hard frost, according to the health district. The season can last into early October.
There is a vaccine for horses, but not for people. Instead, people must take steps to help prevent an infection, according to the health district.