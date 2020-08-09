PRAIRIE, Idaho — A pool of West Nile positive mosquitoes was found in Elmore County on Friday.
Local news media reported that Central District Health announced a single pool of mosquitoes carrying the virus were identified in Prairie. Since the discovery, the Elmore County Mosquito Abatement District treated the area where the mosquitoes were found, district officials announced.
Mosquito traps are routinely set and samples are collected weekly throughout the county. This year, 27 traps were set and this is the first positive sample discovered, according to the district.
No other county within the district’s jurisdiction has reported positive West Nile virus pools this season, but Canyon and Gem counties have reported positive samples of the virus.