In a case that highlights the deficiencies in Idaho’s mental health treatment system, as well as the current backlog in state prisons, Debra and Doris Wensman were sentenced Friday to seven years of probation for attempting to hire someone to kill their neighbor.
Second District Judge Gregory FitzMaurice, speaking over a videoconferencing system from the Lewis County Courthouse at Nezperce, initially imposed a 10-year prison sentence for the sisters, with four years fixed and six years indeterminate.
But FitzMaurice suspended that sentence in lieu of a strict and rigorous probation term that requires the sisters to immediately seek help for their mental health problems while remaining in their Boise home.
Debra Wensman, 51, and Doris Wensman, 46, formerly of Greencreek, pleaded guilty in March to offering to pay an undercover law enforcement officer money, guns and ammunition to kill their neighbor. The Wensmans claimed their neighbors had been spying on them, breaking into their home and stealing things, and sabotaging their farm equipment.
They have since sold their Greencreek farm and moved to the Boise area.
Two psychiatrists testified during the two-day sentencing hearing that the Wensmans suffer from delusional paranoia that has been untreated and has begun to manifest itself toward their neighbors in Boise. The psychiatrists also agreed that the Wensmans’ underlying problem is their mental illness and they have no other criminal tendencies.
In pronouncing the sentence, FitzMaurice first acknowledged the fear, anger and frustration of the people in Greencreek who were threatened by the Wensmans.
“I have grown to know the people of that community and know of their concerns,” the judge said. Greencreek, he said, is a fairly isolated community where most people share religion, livelihoods and ancestry.
“When you look at the facts in this case, the Wensmans were born into their community (who knew) that they were different,” FitzMaurice said. “I’ve read nothing in the reports that they were bullied, derided or separated by the community.
“The community as a whole ... treated the Wensmans with nothing but respect, kindness, empathy and tried to include them in everything.”
But in 2017, for reasons that have not been revealed, the judge said, something changed and the Wensmans’ mental health conditions deteriorated. FitzMaurice said that could have been because of the stress of running their farm by themselves and struggling economically, but at that point they went from being friendly with their neighbors “to becoming aggressive and dangerous.”
FitzMaurice said it is “hurtful” to realize that the law enforcement and court system failed the community of Greencreek when the Wensmans’ neighbors tried to get someone to intervene after the sisters allegedly pointed guns at people and made other threats.
One neighbor who reported these things “was met with inadequate response or no response at all. Clearly (the Wensmans) were mentally ill and clearly they were potentially harmful to themselves and others,” the judge said.
FitzMauirce said that it is “for the grace of God” that the person the Wensmans originally approached to kill their neighbor was an honest person who reported the encounter to the police.
“That could have been carried out,” he said. “That same risk to this court exists today. To believe that a stranger who makes contact with them might be willing to carry this out is a risk and (the Wensmans) have the financial wherewithal to carry it out.”
The problem with sentencing the sisters to a rider program in the state penitentiary, as Idaho County Prosecutor Kirk A. MacGregor recommended, FitzMaurice said, is that there is a serious shortage of mental health treatment resources in the prisons and there is no guarantee that the Wensmans could receive the treatment and therapy they need.
What’s more, because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Idaho Department of Correction has limited admittance to the state prisons. County jails are filling up and it’s unlikely the Wensmans could even begin serving a rider term in less than three or four months.
In the meantime, they would be without treatment or supervision.
“Clearly we all know that the decision is one between retained jurisdiction and a probation program,” FitzMaurice said. “This is not a football game where we’re keeping score. Each program has its pluses and minuses. The goal is to try to have a program that will work to provide protection to the best extent possible to the victims and also to provide a way to rehabilitation.”
FitzMaurice said putting the sisters on probation gives him control over the case to make sure his stipulations are being met. And if they fail that, they could be sent to prison.
The judge ordered the sisters to make contact with the Idaho Division of Probation and Parole by Tuesday and to coordinate treatment with mental health professionals within 10 days.
A no-contact order with the victims in this case was ordered throughout the term of probation and the sisters were required to immediately surrender any weapons they have in their possession. They are also mandated to remain in their home except for medical visits, with their attorneys or probation officers, or once-a-week trips to the grocery store.
The judge said he would review the case in 30 days.
