GRANGEVILLE — Two Greencreek sisters face up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty this week to amended charges of trying to hire someone to kill their neighbor.
Second District Judge Gregory FitzMaurice set sentencing for Doris Wensman, 46, and Debra Wensman, 51, for May 20 and 21. FitzMaurice also ordered pre-sentence investigations for the sisters and a no-contact order with 11 of the sisters’ neighbors and other community members.
The Wensmans were taken into custody Jan. 24, 2019, after offering to pay an undercover law enforcement officer money, guns and ammunition to kill their neighbor. According to court records, Doris Wensman approached a man who was delivering fuel oil to her home and asked him to kill their neighbor.
The man refused, then reported the incident to law enforcement officials, who set up an undercover sting. In a recording played during a preliminary hearing, both sisters were heard discussing their desire to see their neighbor killed, whom they claimed had been harassing them for some time. They offered to pay the undercover officer $5,000, along with several guns and ammunition that were stored at their home.
The sisters have each been free on $100,000 bail since shortly after their arrest.
In January, the sisters and their attorneys met in mediation with Judge Carl Kerrick and reached a plea agreement.
In exchange for the Wensmans’ guilty pleas, Idaho County Prosecutor Kirk A. MacGregor amended the original charges of criminal solicitation to commit a crime to assault with intent to commit a serious felony.
The plea agreement, which is subject to FitzMaurice’s acceptance, includes sentences for each of the sisters of a fixed four years in the state penitentiary and an additional indeterminate sentence of six years. However, the plea agreement allows for the judge to retain jurisdiction over the sisters for one year, at the end of which they would be eligible for supervised probation for seven years.
During that time, according to court records, the sisters must seek to enter a mental health court and are prohibited from living within 150 miles of Greencreek. The judge also ordered no contact with their former neighbors.
Debra Wensman is being represented by John R. Korman, of the Boise law firm of Korman and Sneed, LLP. Doris Wensman is represented by Charles F. Peterson, of Boise.
Hedberg may be contacted at kathyhedberg@gmail.com or (208) 983-2326.