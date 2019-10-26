WENATCHEE — The city council has approved an agreement for Link Transit to contribute $200,000 toward an environmental assessment for the proposed Confluence Parkway.
Confluence Parkway would be a bypass to North Wenatchee Avenue and create another bridge across the Wenatchee River. Concerns raised include noise and lights from traffic, and possible effects on Wenatchee Confluence State Park, the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail and the Horan Natural Area.
Wenatchee hired KPG Engineering and Anchor QEA to work on the environmental study, which will cost about $2.2 million. The budget for the study also includes $1.6 million from the city and $400,000 from the state.
Goals for the Confluence Parkway project are to:
Relieve congestion and meet all kinds of travel demand, not just for automobiles
Improve safety
Provide an alternate access point for an evacuation route
Support the business district
Ensure public transit efficiency
Allow access to the waterfront
“Right now we, like everybody else on North Wenatchee Avenue crossing the bridge, get stuck in traffic during the peak traffic hours,” said Nick Covey, Link’s finance manager.
Plans call for McKittrick Street to extend under the BNSF Railway tracks and connect to Confluence Parkway. Hawley Street would become a cul-de-sac but also connect to McKittrick. In addition, Miller Street between North Wenatchee Avenue and Maple Street would allow for two-way traffic.
“About $100,000 (from Link) is going to go to the environmental process,” said Steve King, Wenatchee’s economic development director. “Another $100,000 goes to the pre-design of the Maple-Miller-Wenatchee Avenue Denny’s area intersection, which is extremely critical to Link service, as they have bus stops there in that Valley North shopping area.”
Confluence Parkway is a $122 million piece of the $244 million Apple Capital Loop project. Wenatchee has requested $119 million from a federal grant, and the project would also include $125 million in state, local and private dollars.