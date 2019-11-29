WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee School Board should have a full five-member roster by Jan. 10, if all goes according to plan.
Wenatchee School District residents will have until 4 p.m. Jan. 6 to apply for two open seats — the Position 5 spot vacated by Sarah Knox last month and the Position 2 spot now vacant after Tim Larson on Tuesday declined to accept the post he technically won in the Nov. 5 election.
Chelan County Superior Court Judge Kristin Ferrera administered the oath of office to the other two board members who won their races. Laura Jaecks was reelected to the Position 1 seat, defeating challenger Meliesa Tigard, and Martin Barron was elected to the Position 3 seat, ousting incumbent Sunny Hemphill.
Those two, along with board member Dr. Michele Sandberg, went on to decide on the timeline and process for filling the vacant seats, selecting the second of two options proposed by Superintendent Paul Gordon.
The first option would have had applications due Dec. 16, with finalist interviews and a decision made later that week, all before winter break. The second option extended the timeline into January.
Either way, the first official meeting, and swearing-in ceremony, for the appointed board members would be Jan. 14.
The three board members agreed the extra time would boost the applicant pool.
“It will give more time to encourage shy people who bring complementary skills,” Barron said. “We hope to have a diverse range of applicants.”
The applications will be for both open positions, with the top two selected from the pool. The school board seats are all “at large” so candidates can live in any part of the district.
The timeline laid out by Gordon calls for the board to meet at 5 p.m. Jan. 6 — an hour after applications are due — to select a group of finalists — five or so — to be interviewed. Interviews will be conducted in public at 5 p.m. Jan. 9. The board will then make a decision on their top two choices, which will be announced Jan. 10. Both appointees will serve for two years before facing election.
The other board business tackled Tuesday was the annual selection of board officers. Jaecks is the new board president, with Barron serving as vice president.