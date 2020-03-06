WENATCHEE — Test results Wednesday night returned the first “presumptive positive” case of COVID-19 in Wenatchee.
The patient, a Quincy resident in their 80s, is isolated in critical condition at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee, according to a Thursday news release from the Grant County Health District.
The patient didn’t report any recent travel outside of the country, “indicating the illness may have been acquired locally,” according to the release. The specific source is still under investigation.
A sample from the patient was submitted to the University of Washington Monday and came back positive Wednesday evening, Confluence Health CEO Peter Rutherford said Wednesday. The results will now go to the state testing lab to be confirmed.
If confirmed, this would be the first case of COVID-19 in eastern Washington, according to the release.