The Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation announced its third round of Fast Track Grants, which awarded $165,050 to 23 organizations in the region.
The grant winners were announced in a news release Friday. The amount for the grants are between $2,500 and $10,000, and are intended for organizations that focus on health, wellness or disease prevention, according to the foundation’s news release.
To be eligible for a grant, organizations must be located in north central Idaho, southeastern Washington and northeastern Oregon.
Below are the grants that were awarded. The organization, amount and purpose of the grant are listed.
- Friends of Neill Public Library, Pullman, $10,000, mobile hotspot loan program.
- Lewiston Independent Foundation for Life (LIFE) School Community Social Workers, Lewiston, $5,000, student emergency health fund.
- Salmon River Senior Citizens Inc., Riggins, $2,100, Salmon River Transit.
- Friendly Neighbors Senior Citizens, Inc., Moscow, $5,000, meal services.
- Rotary Foundation of Wallowa County, Enterprise, Ore., $9,470, Imhana responders program and recruitment of new responders.
- Palouse Alliance for Healthy Individuals, Families and Communities, Pullman, $4,000, Palouse Family Fair-Walk and Roll.
- City of Culdesac, Culdesac, $10,000, Raising Hope Food Pantry.
- City of Lewiston Park and Recreation Department, Lewiston, $10,000, Skinner Canyon Trails at Community Park.
- Rosalia Volunteer Firefighters Association, Rosalia, $2,500, Stop the Bleed Training Program.
- Garfield County Senior Super Citizens, Pomeroy, $7,200, funding to pay the power bill for one year.
- ICARE Inc., Orofino, $10,000, cancer assistance and recovery.
- Clarkston Community Garden, Clarkston, $8,780, tool shed and additional raised beds to grow food.
- Tahoe QRU, Kooskia, $10,000, capacity building.
- J-K Senior Meals, Kendrick, $3,000, new stove.
- Green Apple Project, Lewiston, $3,000, autism support groups.
- Deary Rural Fire and Ambulance, Deary, $7,500, EMS fitness program.
- Wallowa Mountains Bicycle Club, Joseph, Ore., $2,500, Bikes for Kids.
- Elk City Area Alliance Inc., Elk City, $10,000, Elk City Medical Clinic building maintenance and improvements.
- Snake River Community Clinic, Lewiston, $10,000, free dental clinic.
- Families Together for People with Disabilities, Moscow, $10,000, supplemental funding for eyeglasses and/or contacts.
- Nez Perce County Board of Community Guardians, Lewiston, $5,000, Nez Perce County Board of Community Guardians.
- County of Wallowa, Enterprise, Ore., $10,000, Wallowa County air room air purifier distribution program.
- Reliance Ministries Inc., Lewiston, $10,000, mobile unit STD program.
The foundation’s larger Impact Grant season is open now until July 31. Organizations can apply for those grants, which award between $25,000 to $100,000 apiece, at the foundation’s website, lewisclarkhealth.org.
The Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation was created in 2017 as part of an agreement struck when St. Joseph Regional Medical Center went from being a not-for-profit institution to a for-profit business. The foundation benefits nonprofit organizations in Clearwater, Idaho, Latah, Lewis and Nez Perce counties in Idaho; Asotin, Garfield and Whitman counties in Washington; and Wallowa County in Oregon.