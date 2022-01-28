Welcome to your new Tribune Community Advisory Board

It’s the character and quality of people that make good things happen.
That’s in our neighborhoods, towns, schools, businesses — and, yes, our local newspaper.
We are fortunate to have some of the best folks working at the Tribune.
And every few years we diversify our talent pool by inviting readers — our true bosses — to join us in our effort to produce a quality daily news report and the most thought-provoking Opinion page in the Northwest.
We wouldn’t be here without you — the reader. It makes sense to invite you to the table.
That’s precisely what we’ve done.
The offer went something like this: We’re looking for a dozen candid, open-minded people with a passion for the region who are willing to offer unvarnished opinion and contribute to a good, spirited conversation.
Sixty readers applied — all so kindly willing to share their valuable time and perspective.
We’re so appreciative; every reader so capable and talented.
We want to hear from you — and we understand our continued evolution and growth in today’s world of instant information depends on you.
With that we’re please to announce the Lewiston Tribune Community Advisory Board XVI:
Dustin Aherin, of Lewiston — Aherin, a Genesee native, is owner of Idaho River Adventures and president of the Middle Fork Outfitters Association. His company leads rafting trips on the Middle Fork, Main and Lower Salmon rivers, famous for its salmon and steelhead habitat. In the controversy over the lower Snake River dams, he has urged dialogue and “working together” to find middle ground.
Ken Alexander, of Lewiston — Alexander has been a Lewiston resident since 1974, retiring in 2005 from CCI/Speer as a research and design engineer. He is a mechanical engineer graduate from Washington State University, a Vietnam combat veteran and holds six patents for ammunition products.
Ken Harris, of Lewiston — A Nezperce native and University of Idaho accounting graduate and a CPA, Harris has been a Lewiston resident since 1987. He retired four years ago from St. Joseph Regional Medical Center as chief financial officer. He is a former financial officer at the University of Idaho and Lewis-Clark State College.
Jennifer Holley, of Lewiston — Holley is a Lewiston native and longtime business solutions representative at Inland Cellular. She’s part of a sports and baseball family, including husband Brett and son Zach, both former the Lewis-Clark State College baseball players. She is a business representative on the cruise boat hospitality committee at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport and board member of the LCSC Warrior Athletic Association.
Dan Hoover, of Lewiston — Hoover is a manufacturing manager at Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories. His role includes critical thinking and problem solving for SEL. He is a University of Idaho engineering graduate.
Elayne Murphy, of Kooskia — A native Idahoan, Murphy is a graduate of Salmon River High School in Riggins and the University of Idaho. She had a 29-year career with the U.S. Forest Service and was the public affairs officer for the Nez Perce and Clearwater National Forests. She is currently a part-time college and career readiness specialist for the Kamiah School District.
Gary Peters, of Clarkston — Peters grew up in Pomeroy and is best known for his love of aviation. He is chairman of the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Airport Authority Board, helps organize an annual air show and is a collector of vintage aircraft. Peters is co-owner of Peters and Keatts Equipment, a heavy equipment sales and rental business.
V. Lane Rawlins, of Lewiston — Retired in Lewiston, Rawlins is best known in his role as president of Washington State University from 2000 to 2007. His undergraduate and graduate degrees were from Brigham Young University and University of California-Berkeley. The Rigby, Idaho, high school graduate was a 1968 WSU economics teacher who went on to be president of the University of Memphis before WSU, and after at the University of North Texas for four years beginning in 2010.
John Rusche, of Clarkston — Rusche is president of the Board of Community Advisers for the Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation. A retired physician and pediatrician, he is former senior vice president and chief medical officer for Regence Blue Shield of Idaho. He served six terms in the Idaho House of Representatives, including four as House minority leader.
Laura Von Tersch, of Lewiston — Soccer mom Von Tersch is best known as community development director for the city of Lewiston. She is also the Lewiston Urban Renewal Agency executive director and earned her master’s in public administration from California State University-Chico.
Jackie Weibler, of Lewiston — A millennial, Weibler retired recently from Regence Blue Shield of Idaho to spend more time with family and volunteer opportunities. A native of Sun Valley, she majored in public relations and political science at the University of Idaho, joining Regence Blue Shield of Idaho as a customer service representative and working in a business systems analyst role. She was co-host of an Inland 360-sponsored podcast, “Lewis & Snark.”
Rick Woods, of Lewiston — A resident of Cougar Ridge east of Lewiston, Woods is an insurance broker and owner of Rick Woods Insurance. He and wife, Tina, are also partners in commercial real estate, cattle, wheat and horse breeding businesses.
We hope you know one or more of the new board members. Or, after we share their photos following our first meeting in February, you may recognize one of them at the gas pump or grocery store.
They’re an extension of our eyes and ears in the region.
So, please share your thoughts — maybe it’s a gripe about the Trib, a news tip or fresh angle, a new product, or even a compliment — with board member.
Anything goes.
During their two-year term, each board member will have the opportunity to critique content, including reporting, photography and opinion, in addition to reviewing business model, digital marketing, distribution and print services.
We’re excited for the community conversation.
It’s our promise to listen.
Alford is editor and publisher of the Lewiston Tribune. He can be reached at alford@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2208.