Welcome to the parlor

Pete Caster/TribuneA cat-faced spider (Araneus gemmoides) peeks out from behind its legs while sitting on a railing in the Lewiston Orchards recently.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

A cat-faced spider (Araneus gemmoides) peeks out from behind its legs while sitting on a railing in the Lewiston Orchards recently.

Tags

Recommended for you