POWELL — Weir Creek Hot Springs just off U.S. Highway 12 near here will close to overnight use starting Nov. 28.
According to a news release from the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests, the natural hot springs pool will be closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. in an effort to address public health and safety concerns and to reduce resource damage. The trailhead for Weir Creek is about 10 miles west of the trailhead for Jerry Johnson Hot Springs, a second series of natural hot water pools in the area. Both sites draw high levels of use and have sometimes attracted illegal drug use and alcohol infractions.
“Unfortunately, a significant portion of the visitors to these hot springs do not follow responsible recreation guidelines, and some choose to participate in illegal behavior,” Brandon Knapton, ranger of the Lochsa-Powell district of the 4 million-acre forest, said in a news release. “Sanitation, vandalism, and natural resource damage complaints are common at both locations. These issues range from littering and dispersed camping violations to illegal drug and alcohol use and improper human waste disposal.”
A grace period of an undisclosed length, during which the agency will conduct public education about the new rules, will proceed enforcement of the restricted hours.
Hour restrictions were previously implemented at Jerry Johnson Hot Springs.
Forest officials and the Nez Perce Tribe have improved trails and trailhead facilities at both hot springs in recent years and worked to educate visitors about responsible recreation.
“While these efforts at Weir Creek have reduced some of the sanitation issues, impacts to natural resources have actually increased,” Knapton said.
“We anticipate that these changes will result in less damage to federal facilities and natural resources, and will increase the safety, use, and enjoyment of the hot springs by the public,” Knapton said. “We also understand the strain these issues have put on our local law enforcement and emergency services providers.”
Both agency officials and local emergency management services have responded to a number of serious injuries at Weir Creek. Many of the incidents occurred at night and involved intoxicated people. Law enforcement agencies are also called to the area on a regular basis.
“From January 1 to Dec. 14, 2021, Idaho State Police issued 49 misdemeanor violations for drugs, alcohol, and paraphernalia infractions at the hot springs, of a total 108 misdemeanor citations along Highway 12,” Knapton said in the release. “Over the past 5 years, over 44 incident reports have been documented at Weir Creek Hot Springs by Forest Service Law Enforcement Officers. These span from littering and damage to the vault toilet to possession and use of drugs including cocaine and methamphetamine.”