POWELL — Weir Creek Hot Springs just off U.S. Highway 12 near here will close to overnight use starting Nov. 28.

According to a news release from the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests, the natural hot springs pool will be closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. in an effort to address public health and safety concerns and to reduce resource damage. The trailhead for Weir Creek is about 10 miles west of the trailhead for Jerry Johnson Hot Springs, a second series of natural hot water pools in the area. Both sites draw high levels of use and have sometimes attracted illegal drug use and alcohol infractions.

