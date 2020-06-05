OROFINO — A Weippe man was hospitalized following a two-vehicle wreck at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and Michigan Avenue on Tuesday.
According to a news release from the Orofino Police Department, Ernest Flodin, of Troy, was driving a 1996 Peterbilt tractor-trailer at 3:54 p.m. Tuesday and was attempting to merge onto U.S. Highway 12 from Michigan Avenue. The tractor-trailer apparently had an equipment malfunction and caused the load of logs Flodin was hauling to break free and scatter.
A 1999 Kia Sportage driven by David Foster, of Weippe, was traveling along U.S. Highway 12 and struck the load of logs. Foster was taken by ambulance to Clearwater Valley Hospital and was reportedly later released.
The investigation is ongoing, according to the police department.