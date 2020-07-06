HARPSTER — A Weippe man is missing after a vehicle he was in crashed into the South Fork of the Clearwater River.
According to a news release from the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, Tyler Cochrell, 20, of Weippe, and Jay Williams, 28, of Orofino, were in a 2014 white Dodge pickup truck that plunged into the river between mile markers 2 and 5 downstream of the Mount Idaho Bridge on State Highway 14. Williams was able to get out of the truck and river and was picked up by a passerby. Deputies searched the area and found where the truck entered the river but were unable to find it or Cochrell. The accident occurred at about 1:45 a.m. on July 4. The river is running too high for divers to search for the vehicle.
The news release did not indicate who was driving the truck and said an investigation into the accident is ongoing.