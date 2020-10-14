WEIPPE — A 25-year-old Weippe man was taken by ambulance to Clearwater Valley Hospital following a two-vehicle accident involving an all-terrain vehicle and a sport utility vehicle.
According to a news release from the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office, Derrick W. Vargovich was operating the ATV, described specifically as a utility terrain vehicle, while traveling east on Third Avenue in Weippe when he struck a parked sport utility vehicle that was facing west. The accident was reported shortly after 11 p.m. Monday.
The parked vehicle, owned by Norman G. Bond, had catastrophic damage when Vargovich’s ATV collided with the front of it. Vargovich was ejected upon impact. He was not wearing a helmet or a seat belt, according to the news release.
The ATV flipped and came to rest on the passenger side. Vargovich suffered a significant laceration to his left side.
A spokeswoman at Clearwater Valley Hospital said Tuesday morning there was no patient by that name at the hospital.