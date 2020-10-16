OROFINO — A 26-year-old Weippe man was hospitalized following a rollover vehicle wreck early Wednesday.
Zachary T. Anderson, 23, of Pierce, was driving a 1987 Jeep Cherokee near Pleasant Acres Drive when he lost control of the vehicle and hit a power pole, according to a news release from the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office.
The vehicle spun around and rolled over. Cory J. Pinque, 26, of Weippe, was injured and taken by ambulance to Clearwater Valley Hospital in Orofino. Anderson was wearing a seat belt; Pinque was not, the sheriff’s office said.
The accident remains under investigation.