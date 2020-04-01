OROFINO — A 23-year-old Weippe man was sentenced by 2nd District Judge Gregory FitzMaurice to two to five years in prison for felony theft and possession of methamphetamines, according to a news release from the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office.
Nicholas J.S. Aeschliman pleaded guilty to grand theft, aiding and abetting burglary and possession of methamphetamine. The sentence will run concurrent with a Nez Perce County case, the news release said. Aeschliman was ordered to pay court costs and restitution for the crimes.
Aeschliman was represented by Clearwater County Public Defender Rebecca Jo Vaage. Lori M. Hood-Gilmore represented the state.