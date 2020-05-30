Weekend weather could run the gamut

Thunderstorms with high winds and a potential for penny-sized hail are likely to sweep through the region today, according to a National Weather Service advisory.
Steve Bodnar, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, conducted a webinar Friday morning reviewing the potential for wind and hail damage and increased snow melt that could push rivers in northern Idaho and eastern Washington toward flood stage.
Most of the severe weather, Bodnar said, will be in central Washington. But thunderstorms are expected to increase in the Blue Mountains area and come through Lewiston and Pullman beginning around 5 p.m. today. Winds are likely to be 40 to 50 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph, Bodnar said.
What’s unusual about this weather pattern, he said, is that the area is seeing temperatures now that are more common in July. That spells a potential risk to people who are sensitive to heat and don’t have access to cooling or adequate hydration.
There is also the possibility of damage to power lines and trees, as well as cars and outbuildings that could be harmed by hailstones 1 to 1½ inches in diameter, Bodnar said.
As the storm system pushes north late this evening, the more severe effects are expected to abate, although rain and thunder could continue through the night into Sunday morning.
Today’s high in Lewiston may reach 99 degrees with a low of 58, with cooler temperatures Sunday from a high of 74 to a low of 53, according to the National Weather Service.
Highs on the Camas Prairie and on the Palouse today may reach into the 90s with lows in the 50s. Sunday’s temperatures will see highs in the 60s and lows in the mid-40s.
