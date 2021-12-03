The forecast calls for temperatures between the low 30s to high 40s with a slight chance of rain Saturday for the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
TODAY THROUGH SATURDAY
Friends of the Lewiston City Library’s book sale continues in the basement of the Lewiston City Library at 411 D St., Lewiston. Sale times are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. A large selection of fiction and nonfiction hardback and paperback books are available for all ages. Cash or check donations are welcome. Donations are used to support library programs. Masks are encouraged.
SATURDAY
PULLMAN — The Pullman Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Holiday Fest and Tree Lighting on Saturday. The Kiwanis Club of Pullman will begin the day with their annual Pancake Breakfast and Music Fest at Gladish Community and Cultural Center beginning at 8 a.m. This year’s event will include Festival of Lights, presented by Pullman Civic Trust, which will incorporate a Jingle Bell Fun Run/Walk, taking kids on a tour of bridges along the Riverwalk, stopping at each bridge for seasonal stories. Santa is scheduled to meet the children at Pullman Depot Heritage Center and will accompany them to Pine Street Plaza for cocoa and cookies, music and the tree lighting. Paradise Creek Brewery will be hosting its annual outdoor s’mores stations again after the tree lighting. Holiday Fest is a free, family-friendly community event. More information can be found at pullmanchamber.com/events.
———
After being canceled last year, the Lewis-Clark State College Craft Fair is back and will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at three locations on campus. The event will be held at LCSC’s Williams Conference Center, Student Union Building/Center for Student Leadership and the Activity Center Auxiliary Gym, all located closely to each other. There is not cost to attend the fair. The college’s COVID-19 protocols will be followed for the event. Face coverings are required indoors at all times for the three facilities. This and other protocols may be found on the college’s Coronavirus Resource Page.
———
Clarkston’s 35th annual Lighted Christmas Parade is set for 4:30-6 p.m. Saturday on Sixth Street in Clarkston. There will be floats, marching bands, boats, ATVs and more. This year’s parade theme is “A Christmas Wish: Love, Unity and Community.” The parade is back after being canceled last year.
———
The Heustis Kountry Band will hold a dance from 7-10 p.m. Saturday at the Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston. Kenny and Pauly Heustis will provide music. A $5 donation is suggested. Dances take place every Thursday and Saturday night at the senior center.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
The new Washington Idaho Symphony Jazz band, featuring regional jazz musicians directed by Greg Yasinitsky, will present a program of big band versions of holiday favorites, including selections from the Duke Ellington/Billy Strayhorn arrangements of Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker. Also featured will be vocalists Kate Skinner and Horace Alexander Young. Joining the Jazz Band will be performances from the Brass and String chamber orchestras. Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Pullman High School, 510 NW Greyhound Way, Pullman, and at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Silverthorne Theatre on the Lewis-Clark State College campus, 500 Eighth Ave., Lewiston. The cost is $25 for adults, $10 for youth aged 12 to 18 and free for ages younger than 12. Washington State University, University of Idaho, LCSC and SFCC Pullman Branch students are free. More details and tickets can be found at wa-idsymphony.org.