Weekend Roundup

Expect cloudy skies and temperatures between the high 30s to high 40s for this final weekend before Christmas.
TODAY
KAMIAH — The Upriver Youth Leadership Council will host Tween Time for those in the third grade through sixth grade featuring Christmas cookies and crafts from 10 a.m. to noon. A Teen Center Christmas Party is set for 3-4 p.m. for teens. Christmas caroling for all ages will begin at 5 p.m. Carolers are to meet at the Teen Center, 413 Main St. There is no cost to attend these events. Additional activity information is at www.upriveryouth.org, Upriver Youth Leadership Council on Facebook or by calling (208) 743-0392.
———
Kelly Woelf Fellowship will perform at 6 p.m. at Lindsay Creek Vineyard, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. The group features Michael Kelly on electric guitar and Kevin Woelfel on trumpet.
———
MOSCOW — Salsa dancing is set for 6 p.m. at One World Cafe, 633 S. Main St. The cost is $4.
———
Mimi Perez will play Christmas music on harp beginning at 7 p.m. at Mystic Cafe, 1303 Main St., Lewiston.
SATURDAY
The annual Holiday Bazaar is set for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Clearwater River Casino, 17500 Nez Perce Road, east of Lewiston.
———
PULLMAN — The Pullman Winter Market is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Brelsford Washington State University Visitor Center, 150 NE Spring St.
———
MOSCOW — The Winter Solstice Jaunt is at 11 a.m. at Idler’s Rest Nature Preserve, 1187 Idler’s Rest Road.
———
PULLMAN — A family roller skate with Santa and Rolling Hills Derby Dames roller derby team is from 3-5 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. at the Gladish Community and Cultural Center, 115 NW State St. The cost ranges between $5-$7.
———
The 2019 Lighted Boat Parade will start at 6 p.m. on the Snake River. The parade will begin at the Hells Gate State Park boat launch, and participants/boaters are asked to register at Riverview Marina.
———
Rich and Carol Gregg will join the Heustis Kountry Band for a night of dancing from 7-10 p.m. at the Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston. The cost is a $5 donation.
———
MOSCOW — A community contra dance will be held at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St. The featured band will be Potatohead and the caller will be Joseph Erhard-Hudson. Dance lessons begin at 7:30 p.m. and the dance is 8-10:30 p.m. The cost is $6 for Palouse Folklore Society members, $8 for the regular price, $5 for newcomers and free for children. Members of Potatohead are John Watkinson on whistles, Lisa O’Leary on hammered dulcimer, Paul Smith on fiddle and Dave Roon on flute and bouzouki.
