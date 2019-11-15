The forecast calls for possible showers this evening in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. Temperatures will be between the low 40s to mid-50s with cloudy skies for the weekend.
SATURDAY
The Clarkston Eagles Auxiliary Holiday Craft and Vendor Fair is set for 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 505 Maple St., in Clarkston. Lunch will be available for purchase.
———
The Clarkston High School Craft Fair is set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at CHS, 401 Chestnut St.
———
UNIONTOWN — The annual Holiday Gift Gala is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, in Uniontown. Lunch will be available for purchase.
———
ASOTIN — Swingin’ in the Moonlight Jazz and Dessert is set for 7-9 p.m. at Asotin High School’s Detrick Gym. Music will be provided by Asotin High School jazz band and choir, directed by Joel Pals. Special guests will be Shawn Bowman and the Lewis-Clark State College jazz band. The school is at 312 First St. Tickets can be purchased at the door and are $3 for individuals and $10 for families.
———
The Lipstick Divas drag show will begin at 7 p.m. at Third Wheel, 1634 Main St., Lewiston. The cost is $10. Tickets can be purchased at www.brownpapertickets.com.
SUNDAY
The Lewis-Clark Community Concert Band will perform at 3 p.m. at the Lewiston High School auditorium, 1114 Ninth Ave., Lewiston. Admission is by donation.
———
LAPWAI — A community dinner is set for 4 p.m. at the Julia Allen Rectory Hall at the Lapwai United Methodist Church.
Does your group or community have an event planned for a weekend that you would like to have included in the weekend roundup? Email the information to city@lmtribune.com, deadline is noon Thursday.