Weekend Roundup

This weekend’s variety of events will be paired with mostly sunny skies and temperatures ranging from the mid-50s to low 80s in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
TODAY
MOSCOW — The Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute’s free Pubbin on the Patio event is set for 4-6:30 p.m. at the PCEI Nature Center, 1040 Rodeo Drive. Food and drink will be available for purchase.
TODAY AND SATURDAY
PULLMAN — The National Lentil Festival is set for today and Saturday at downtown Pullman. Today includes: Tase T. Lentil Mini Golf Tournament at Airway Hills Golf Center, 9 a.m.; free chili on Spring Street, 5-8 p.m.; and live music and cooking demos on the demo and main stages, 5-9:15 p.m. Saturday will begin with a 7:30 a.m. Tase T. Lentil 5K Fun Run at Pullman Depot Heritage Center. At 8 a.m., there will be a Pullman Lions Club Lentil Pancake Breakfast at Cougar Plaza and a Circles of Caring Tennis Tournament at the Washington State University tennis courts. At 9 a.m., there will be a coed softball tournament at Spring Street Playfields, a Tase T. Lentil Mini Golf Tournament at Airway Hills Golf Center and the 3-on-3 Hoop Classic at Reaney Park. At 10 a.m., there will be the Walk of Fame ceremony at the corner of Main and Kamiaken streets, followed at 11 a.m. by the WSECU Grand Parade on Main Street. From 12:30-3:30 p.m., there will be live cooking demos and music on the demo and main stages. The Lil’ Lentil Royalty Coronation will be at 1 p.m. on the Lentil Land Stage and the Legendary Lentil Cook-off will be at 3 p.m. on the cooking demo stage.
TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY
KAMIAH — The 43rd annual Chief Lookingglass Powwow runs today through Sunday at the Wa’A’Yas Center grounds. Today will begin with giveaways and memorials from noon to 6 p.m., followed by the grand entry for the night starting at 7 p.m. Saturday will start with a huckleberry pancake breakfast at 7 a.m., followed by a fun run at 8 a.m. The friendship dinner is set for noon, and the afternoon grand entry will take place at 1 p.m. Dinner break will be at 5 p.m., with the Main Street parade at 6 p.m. and grand entry at 7 p.m. Sunday’s final grand entry is set for 1 p.m., with dance contest finals, crowning of new royalty, raffle and dance contest winners and the retirement of the colors. There will be bleacher and ground sitting available, and attendees are welcome to bring chairs. Concessions will be available. Additional details can be found at www.kamiahchamber.com.
COLFAX — The Colfax citywide yard/garage/moving/estate sale is today through Sunday. Times vary from sale to sale. Specific times for each sale can be found at www.gsalr.com and searching 99111.
SATURDAY
MOSCOW — Moscow Farmers Market is set for 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Main Street and Friendship Square.
SPALDING — A free beadwork demonstration is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Nez Perce National Historical Park visitor center, 39063 U.S. Highway 95.
Vanilla Ice and C+C Music Factory will perform at the annual Rockin’ on the River. Gates open at 3 p.m. at Dave’s Valley Golf, 725 Port Drive, Clarkston. The music is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m.
Lewiston High School’s annual booster club live, silent, dessert and dollar auction dinner will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Red Lion Hotel in Lewiston. Attendees must be 21 or older. Tickets will be sold at the door.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
WEIPPE — The 58th annual Wild Weippe Rodeo is Saturday and Sunday. Events include a parade at noon Saturday on Main Street. The rodeo is set for 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the rodeo grounds. The regular price of admission is $7, ages 6 to 12 years old are $3 and seniors are $5 on Sunday. A cowboy breakfast will be served from 7-11 a.m. Sunday at the rodeo grounds.
SUNDAY
LENORE — The third Sunday Lenore Country/Bluegrass Music Jam is set for 1 p.m. at the Lenore Community Center, 37950 U.S. Highway 12. Attendees are welcome to play or just listen to the music.
