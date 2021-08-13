The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning that continues today through Saturday evening. Stay hydrated.
TODAY
GENESEE — Hope on the Farm, a fundraiser for the nonprofit Reliance Center pregnancy clinic in Lewiston, a part of Reliance Ministries, is set for 6 p.m. at The Barn at Mader Farm, 13506 Hillside Road, Genesee. The cost is $35. There will be performances by We Are Messengers, Cochren and Co., River City Worship and comedian Brad Stine. Doors open at 4 p.m. RSVP at bit.ly/HotF2021.
———
MOSCOW — Tonight’s movie in the University of Idaho’s free Summer Cinema event is “In the Heights” (PG-13), on the Screen on the Green on the Theophilus Tower Lawn. Free popcorn will be served on a first-come, first-served basis. More information about the film series is at uidaho.edu/summercinema or the Department of Student Involvement Facebook page.
TODAY AND SATURDAY
The Episcopal Church of the Nativity’s rummage sale continues from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. today and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday with a bag sale. The church is at 731 Eighth St., Lewiston.
———
The annual “Stuff the Bus” school supplies donation drive of the Moscow Kiwanis and Pullman Kiwanis continues today through Saturday.
Collection hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
In Moscow, the bus will be in the Palouse Mall parking lot near Staples, and in Pullman at Dissmore’s IGA.
Each year, Moscow and Pullman Kiwanis solicit donations of school supplies from the public to be used by students in the free and reduced lunch program in the Moscow, Pullman and Colfax School Districts.
There is a “most needed” supplies list, but all school supplies are accepted. Monetary donations are also welcome and will be used to purchase supplies not otherwise donated.
Contributions may be brought to the school buses, mailed to Moscow Kiwanis at P.O. Box 8242, Moscow, ID 83843, or donated online.
Additional information is at pullmankiwanis.org or (208) 882-2789.
———
The Lewiston Civic Theatre will hold auditions for “The Addams Family” at 6 p.m. today and 2 p.m. Saturday with callbacks at 2 p.m. Sunday if necessary. Auditions will be held at the LCT office at 832 Main Street, Lewiston. More information is at www.lctheatre.org. Audition materials are available on the theater’s Facebook page. The show will be directed by Larry Goodwin.
SATURDAY
The weekly Clarkston Farmers Market is set for 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at Beachview Park. The market features local produce, eggs, honey, baked goods, and artisan crafts including jewelry and handbags, woodworking, bath and body products, home decor and fabrics, apparel, dog apparel and treats, photography and artwork and more, as well as local entertainment talent.
———
The 125th anniversary celebration of the Salvation Army is set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 1220 21st St., Lewiston. There will be live music, carnival games, go-karts, a bounce house, free food and door prizes.
TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY
ELK CITY — Elk City Days, with the theme “Elk City Strong,” starts with a kids’ parade at 5 p.m. today, with sign-up at 4:30 p.m. on Main Street, by the post office. A baseball game is set for 6 p.m. at the Elk City School field.
A VFW Auxiliary breakfast runs from 7-10 a.m. Saturday, a pingpong ball drop is at 9 a.m. at the airport and the parade is at 11 a.m., with sign-up at 10 a.m. The logging show starts at 1 p.m. in front of the ambulance shed.
Sunday includes a cornhole tournament with sign-up at 9:30 a.m. at Elk City Memorial Park.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
ASOTIN — Asotin Days will run Saturday through Sunday. There will be community yard sales, games, museum tours, vendors, car show, cornhole tourney and more. A full list is available at bit.ly/CityofAsotinEvents.
SUNDAY
The Lewiston High School Girls Soccer Team Fundraiser is set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at Les Schwab on Thain in Lewiston. The car wash will be by donation.
MONDAY
The LC Valley Kiwanis, an organization primarily focused on helping children, will distribute backpacks for school-aged children from 5-7 p.m. Monday in the Staples parking lot while supplies last. More than 300 backpacks with basic school supplies will be given away; those stopping by are asked to follow the traffic cones.