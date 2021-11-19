The forecast calls for rain today with temperatures ranging from the low 30s to high 40s throughout the weekend.
SATURDAY
The Clarkston United Methodist Women will hold an Arts and Crafts Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at 1242 Highland Ave. It will feature needlecraft, Christmas crafts, children’s gifts, wood and pottery crafts, plants, and soup and cookie mixes. Proceeds go to local and UMW projects.
———
The Wooden Nickel will have a hot wing challenge at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. There will be seven different flavors of heat starting at medium and finishing with extreme. The cost is $15 to enter and can be done at the Wooden Nickel, 931 Bryden Ave., Lewiston, or on their Facebook page. Winners will be awarded prizes. Early registration is recommended as the field is limited.
———
The Heustis Kountry Band will hold dances from 7-10 p.m. every Thursday and Saturday night at the Senior Center in Clarkston at 832 Sixth St., with Kenny and Pauly Heustis. A $5 donation will be accepted.
SUNDAY
A gospel benefit concert for Dorland Ministries, an outreach to those experiencing homelessness in the community, is set for 2 p.m. Sunday at the Lewiston Community Center on Main Street. A suggested donation includes items such as gloves, mittens, winter hats and scarves. There will be music by various artists from local churches, free coffee and desserts, and a presentation by Nick Hasselstrom.