Weekend Roundup

The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley can expect temperatures between the mid-30s to mid-50s and partly cloudy skies this weekend.
TODAY
“Rams,” a documentary film about German industrial designer Dieter Rams, is set for 7 p.m. at the Silverthorne Theater, Administration Building, Lewis-Clark State College, Lewiston.
———
PULLMAN — The Washington State University Jazz Big Band and Jazz Northwest faculty ensemble is set for 7:30 p.m. at Kimbrough Concert Hall.
TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY
MOSCOW — “I Never Saw Another Butterfly,” staged by the Moscow Community Theatre, is set for 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St.
———
PULLMAN — “Emma: A Pop Musical,” staged by the Pullman High School Drama Club, begins at 7 p.m. today and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the PHS auditorium, 510 NW Greyhound Way. The cost is $10 for the regular price and $5 for students. The show will run through Nov. 17.
SATURDAY
The 2019 Veterans Day Parade is set for 11:11 a.m. at Main Street, downtown Lewiston. The theme is “Remembering Korean War Veterans.”
SUNDAY
COLTON — Walk/Run for Warriors fun run, barbecue and raffle fundraiser to benefit the Wounded Warrior Project will be at the Red Barn Farms, 501 Wawawai Road. Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. and the race starts at 11 a.m. This event is a senior project by Colton High School student Jackson Meyer. Info: communityfundraising.woundedwarriorproject.org, type “Walk/Run for Warriors” into the “fundraiser search” field and click on “Jackson Meyer.”
———
MOSCOW — Latah County Historical Society’s Harvest Dinner is set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St. The event includes a silent auction and live music by pianist Cecily Groves. Wine and beer will be available for purchase. The cost is $20 for the regular price, $18 for LCHS members, $10 for ages 7-12 and free for ages 6 and younger.
———
KAMIAH — The annual Fall Dinner and Bazaar is 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church parish hall, Seventh and Idaho streets. The event will also include bingo, country store and silent auction. The menu will include a turkey dinner, dessert and beverage. The cost is $8 for the regular price and $4 for ages 8 and younger.
———
PULLMAN — The Community Band of the Palouse’s annual Veterans Day Concert begins at 2 p.m. at Domey Auditorium, Gladish Community and Cultural Center, 115 NW State St.
———
MOSCOW — The klezmer band Gefilte Trout will play and release its third CD, “Klezmer Caravan,” from 7-9 p.m. at the One World Café, 533 S. Main St. Gefilte Trout performs Gypsy and Eastern European Jewish tunes and songs.
Does your group or community have an event planned for a weekend that you would like to have included in the weekend roundup? Email the information to city@lmtribune.com, deadline is noon Thursday.