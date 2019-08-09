The forecast calls for partly cloudy skies this weekend with scattered thunderstorms today and Saturday in Lewiston and Moscow.
TODAY AND SATURDAY
KAMIAH — Clearwater Valley Roundup Association fundraising yard sale will be 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. today and Saturday at the CVRA clubhouse, rodeo grounds, 2122 Hill St. Proceeds from the sale will be used to pay for upgrades to the rodeo arena and concession area.
ELK CITY — Elk City Days starts with a “kiddies parade” at 5 p.m. today, and a baseball game is set for 6 p.m. at the Elk City School ball field, with U.S. Forest Service employees versus townspeople. A breakfast is scheduled for 7-10:30 a.m. Saturday at the VFW Post Auxiliary, and a pingpong ball drop is at 9 a.m. at the airport. The parade is at 11 a.m. downtown, and a logging show competition is at 1 p.m., across from the VFW, with a $5 entry fee.
TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY
PULLMAN — The Pullman Civic Theatre’s Summer Youth production “Alice in Wonderland!” is set for 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Nye Street Theatre, 1220 NW Nye St. Tickets are $15 for general admission at the door and $12 presold at www.pullmancivictheatre.org.
SATURDAY
Hot August Breakfast will be 7-11 a.m. at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10043 Hall, 1104 Warner Ave., Lewiston. The menu will include biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs with ham, pancakes, applesauce and beverages. The cost is $7 for the regular price and $3 for ages 12 and younger.
MOSCOW — The Moscow Farmers Market is 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Main Street and Friendship Square. Rebecca Lewis and the Cherry Sisters Revival are the featured entertainment.
SPALDING — A free “Butterfly Talk” presentation by Marcie Carter is set for 10 a.m. at the Nez Perce National Historical Park visitor center, 39063 U.S. Highway 95.
MOSCOW — The Appaloosa Museum’s annual Appy Fest will be 10 a.m. to noon at the museum, 2720 W. Pullman Road. There will be horse rides courtesy of the Chief Joseph Foundation, activities, stick horse races, a movie and free hot dogs.
PULLMAN — The Pullman Police Department will host the third annual Aerial Adventure Day celebration 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Kruegel Park, 705 SE Dilke St. The event will include displays and demonstrations of drones and radio-controlled aircraft. FPV Palouse will conduct drone races in the park, and the Palouse Region RC Flyers will fly a variety of radio-controlled aircraft. The Pullman Police Department will also have drones available for children to fly, as well as educational material and resources to help recreational fliers comply with local laws.
Open mic music jam is set for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston. The center will hold auditions and a jam for dance music.
SPALDING — A night sky event is set for 8 to 11 p.m. at the Nez Perce National Historical Park visitor center, 39063 U.S. Highway 95. Park rangers and David Eberle, guest volunteer NASA solar system ambassador, will give space-themed programs, and visitors will have a chance to see the Perseid meteor shower and look through a telescope. Participants are invited to bring lawn chairs and blankets.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
ASOTIN — Asotin Days will begin with community yard sales from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Events Saturday also include museum tours from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and vendors. The festivities continue Sunday with a variety of activities including a Chrome on the Creek car show and a model train show, both 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; a Lions Club barbecue, with a cost of $10, is set for 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and a horseshoe tournament at 3 p.m., all in Asotin City Park.
SUNDAY
The annual Headquarters/Log Drive Picnic, a reunion for those who lived and worked in the Headquarters area, is scheduled for noon at Hereth Park in the Lewiston Orchards. Attendees are asked to bring a dish to share. Beverages and table service will be provided. Food will be served at 1 p.m. More information is available by calling Mike Quigley at (208) 790-0218 or Don Baney at (208) 743-4161.
KAMIAH — Laroy Kidder of Lewiston will give a free presentation about the history of the Twin Feathers/Potlatch Corp. mill in Kamiah at 2 p.m. at the Welcome Center, 518 Main St. Refreshments will be served.
GENESEE — Members of APOD Productions theater company will stage brief scenes from classic plays and musicals at 2 p.m. outdoors on the grounds of the Cordelia Church, 1501 Danielson Road, in rural Latah County, southeast of Moscow. The company was founded in November 2010 by husband-and-wife Todd and Rebecca Payne, and is now a project of the nonprofit Clearwater RC&D Council. There is not cost to attend.
