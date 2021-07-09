It is anticipated that temperatures will remain in the triple digits throughout this second weekend of July.
TODAY
MOSCOW — The summer cinema event will show “Stand by Me” (R) at the Moscow Drive-In at the Kibbie Activity Center parking lot (Lot 57) today. The movie will start at approximately 9 p.m. Free popcorn will be served on a first-come, first-served basis. More information about the film series is at uidaho.edu/summercinema or the Department of Student Involvement Facebook page.
TODAY AND SATURDAY
NEZPERCE — The Nezperce Prairie Days will run today and Saturday with a variety of events and activities. The Nezperce Historical Museum will be open 2-4 p.m., there will be a coed softball tournament at 5 p.m., dinner and ice cream social at 6 p.m., a live and silent auction at 7 p.m. and more. An all-you-can-eat Legion breakfast will kick off Saturday’s events from 7-10 a.m., there will be a fun run/walk, coed softball tournament and three-on-three basketball tournament at 8 a.m., a parade at 11 a.m., music in the park from 12:30-3 p.m. and more. There will also be food vendors available all day Saturday.
SATURDAY
TROY — Troy will hold their Old Timers’ Days with the theme “Troy Stands Tall Together” Saturday. Events kick off with the Lions Club pancake and sausage breakfast at 6 a.m. at the City Park, followed by numerous events throughout the day including a parade, continuous live music, buffalo burgers for lunch, kids games, show and shine, cornhole tournament, various raffles and more. This year’s grand marshals are longtime Troy residents Martin and Julie Haarr. The evening will feature street dancing on Main Street. Live music will be performed by Lewiston band “Attention Deficit,” and food will be available at local restaurants and on-site food trucks. A full list of events is available at Troyidaho.net.
———
KAMIAH — Learn to fly at the Kamiah Fly-In is set for 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Kamiah Airport, 121 Airport Road. There will be free introductory flights for people ages 8-17 accompanied by a parent or guardian. Breakfast is set for 7-10:30 a.m.. for $10 for adults and $5 for kids. Lunch will be at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for $5 and includes barbecue pulled pork. There will also be a silent auction and 50/50 raffle.
———
VIOLA — Viola Community Festival Day will run 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. There will be a quilt show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Viola Community Center. There is no cost to attend the show and donations will be accepted. A dinner and barn dance will follow at 5 p.m. at the center. Tickets are required for the dinner. The cost is $15 per person or $45 for four tickets. Tickets are available for purchase at tinyurl.com/avam2m2s and at the door (limited number of tickets available). There will be music, dancing, vendors and more.
MONDAY
MOSCOW — “Summer Breezes and Sweet Sounds,” a free annual outdoor concert featuring local musicians and composers, will be held at 7 p.m. Monday at the University of Idaho Arboretum and Botanical Garden. The concert, sponsored by the Arboretum Associates and U of I’s Lionel Hampton School of Music, will be on the west side of the upper pond in the arboretum on Nez Perce Drive near the UI Golf Course. Dan Bukvich, LHSOM professor, is recruiting local musicians to perform. The program will include chamber music from UI faculty members, student soloists and composers, a chamber choir, the Palouse Brass and a percussion ensemble. There also will be bluegrass, Klezmer and Brazilian music. David Billingsley, a UI theater graduate, will narrate a piece adapted by Bukvich from an Edgar Allen Poe short story, accompanied by the Arboretum Chamber Players and Singers. Parking is available in the golf course lot, along Nez Perce Drive and near the barn in the arboretum lot reached via Palouse River Drive. Limited transportation from Nez Perce Drive to the concert area will be available for anyone who has difficulty walking. In case of rain, the concert will be canceled. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs for seating. Organizers recommend arriving before 6:45 p.m. to find a seat.