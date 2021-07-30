The forecast calls for excessive heat in the triple digits today and Saturday. Temperatures will fall to the low 90s with a chance of precipitation Sunday, the first day of August.
TODAY
The film “The Mighty Ducks” will be shown at 8:56 tonight at Lewiston’s Pioneer Park in the final event of the Movies Under the Stars program this summer. There is no cost to attend, and concession stands will have snacks for sale. Masks are not required but are highly recommended, and those who attend are asked to spread out and socially distance.
———
Tonight’s movie in the University of Idaho’s free Summer Cinema series is “Godzilla vs. Kong” (PG-13) at 9 p.m. on the Theophilus Tower Lawn. Free popcorn will be served on a first-come, first-served basis. More information about the series is at uidaho.edu/summercinema or the Department of Student Involvement Facebook page.
TODAY AND SATURDAY
TROY — Troy Community Theatre will be continue their production of Disney’s “Newsies: The Broadway Musical” at the Troy City Park today and Saturday. Tickets are $10 and are available online, at Troy Umpqua Bank and at the door. There’s no charge for children younger than age 5. The show will take place at 8 p.m. in the Troy City Park Gazebo. Concessions will be available for purchase at the show. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased in advance on the website at troycommunitytheatre.com or at the Troy branch of Umpqua Bank on Main Street in Troy. They may also be purchased at the door. Patrons are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets for seating.
SATURDAY
The weekly Clarkston Farmers Market is set for 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at Beachview Park. The market features local produce, eggs, honey, baked goods, and artisan crafts including jewelry and handbags, woodworking, bath and body products, home decor and fabrics, apparel, dog apparel and treats, photography and artwork and more, plus local entertainment talent. The market is scheduled to run through Sept. 25.
———
MOSCOW — The Latah County Human Rights Task Force and the Moscow Human Rights Commission have announced that the Great Moscow Food Drive will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. There will be two collection locations: East City Park (corner of Third and Hayes) and Moscow Farmers Market (near Friendship Square). Cash donations can be made online at the Task Force website, humanrightslatah.org, or sent to Task Force mailbox, P.O. Box 8613, Moscow, ID 83843. There is a great need for food (canned goods and fresh produce), household items, and cash to buy more food and supplies. Donations will help the Moscow Food Bank, Westside Food Pantry and Weekend Food for Kids. The annual drive, started in the year 2000, has provided an important source of assistance for midsummer needs of food insecurity.
———
MOSCOW — The Late July Festival will feature local music, food, breweries and more. Local breweries are teaming up with Rural Roots to host a beer, music and food festival. There is no cost for general entry and tickets for beer tastes and event glass are $15. The festival will take place from 4-10 p.m. Saturday on the lawn at the Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow.
———
PULLMAN — Pullman Civic Theatre will put on its first-ever Shakespeare Tour on Saturday evening. The event will be set up as a tour around Lawson Gardens. Actors will be stationed at various points around the park and will perform their piece for groups of up to six. There will be a food truck and a beer/wine garden. A social hour in the beer/wine garden will begin at 5 p.m. The tour will begin at 6 p.m. Tickets will be available at the check-in section for $5 the day of the event. Food and drink tickets will be sold separately.
———
PATAHA — The Pataha Valley Praise Gathering is set for 7 p.m. Saturday at Pataha Flour Mill, near Pomeroy. Dinner is set for 6 p.m. by donation. Reservations can be made by calling (509) 843-3799.