The forecast calls for rain with temperatures between the mid 40s to low 60s this weekend for the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
TODAY THROUGH OCT. 31
L-C Valley Habitat for Humanity’s sixth annual Pumpkin Patch runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily on the side lawn of the Clarkston United Methodist Church at 1242 Highland Ave. The patch will feature more than 3,000 pumpkins and gourds of all sizes. There will be youth activities, games and photo opportunities. There is no cost to enter the patch. Proceeds will support the L-C Valley Habitat for Humanity.
TODAY AND SATURDAY
Spookin’ Boo’s Haunted House at the Lewiston Elks Lodge No. 896 is set for 6-10 p.m. today and 2:30-10 p.m. Saturday. The cost is $3 for ages 12 and younger and $5 for ages 13 and older. All proceeds go to Clarkston High School’s theater program. The haunted house will also be open 6-10 p.m. Oct. 29, 2:30-10 p.m. Oct. 30 and 2:30-9 p.m. Oct. 31.
TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY
The Lewiston Civic Theatre will enter its second of three weekend performances today with “The Addams Family,” a musical comedy. All of the theater’s productions this season will be performed at the Normal Hill Campus auditorium (at the former Lewiston High School), 1114 Ninth Ave. Showtimes this weekend are at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. The cost is $19 for adults, $16 for seniors/veterans, $14 for students and $11 for children. For tickets and information, those interested can visit lctheatre.org or call (208) 746-3401.
SATURDAY
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10043 will have its fall breakfast from 7-11 a.m. Saturday at the Post at 1104 Warner Ave. The menu will include biscuits and sausage gravy, sour dough and regular pancakes, scrambled eggs with ham, applesauce, juice and coffee. The cost is $7 for adults and $3 for ages 12 and younger.
SATURDAY AND MONDAY
MET Live in HD, one of a series of live opera performances transmitted in high-definition video by satellite from the Metropolitan Opera in New York City, will feature Grammy Award-winning jazz musician and composer Terence Blanchard’s adaptation of Charles M. Blow’s memoir, “Fire Shut Up in My Bones.” The first opera by a Black composer presented on the Met stage, the opera tells a poignant and profound story about a young man’s journey to overcome a life of trauma and hardship. Showtimes are at 9:55 a.m. Saturday (live streaming) and 6 p.m. Monday (encore showing). Tickets can be purchased at kenworthy.org/events-calendar/fire/. Tickets are $20 and $15 for students. “Fire Shut Up in My Bones” addresses adult themes and contains some adult language.