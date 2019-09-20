Partly cloudy skies are expected for this final weekend of summer. The forecast calls for temperatures between the low 50s to mid-70s for the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY
The 75th annual Nez Perce County Fair runs today through Sunday at 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. The theme is “75 Years of Tradition: It’s a Diamond Jubilee” and will feature a concert by country musician Mark Chesnutt at 6 p.m. Sunday. Hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. today and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. The cost ranges between free to $8.
SATURDAY
MOSCOW — The Moscow Farmers Market is set for 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Main Street and Friendship Square.
———
PULLMAN — The Annual Quad Cities Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be at the Bill Chipman Palouse Trailhead (near the Quality Inn parking lot). Registration is at 8:30 a.m. and the opening ceremony is set for 9:30 a.m. The walk begins at 10 a.m. The 3-mile walk is a family- and pet-friendly event, and is fully accessible.
———
COTTONWOOD — A performance by the Idaho County Orchestra is set for 2 p.m. at the Monastery of St. Gertrude, 465 Keuterville Road. There is no cost to attend and a reception will follow. Additional information is available by calling (208) 962-5065 or at stgertrudes.org.
SUNDAY
The Lewiston and Clarkston DECA chapters will host the eighth annual “Drive 4 UR School” fundraiser at Joe Hall Ford, 1617 21st St., Lewiston. Both schools will have five cars available for test drives, which will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., in 15-minute intervals. For every drive a school completes, $20 will go toward its chapter of DECA, a not-for-profit organization that helps students gain skills in marketing, finance, hospitality and management. Clarkston and Lewiston are competing to see which can bring in the most drivers. The winner will receive the larger portion of the $6,000 prize. A complimentary hot dog stand and beverages will be available, as will the Spike for A Cure car wash, a Clarkston DECA project that benefits the Gina Quesenberry Foundation for supporting breast cancer patients. Participants must be 18 or older. Only one driver per address is allowed.
———
MOSCOW — A piano recital by associate professor of piano at the University of Idaho, Roger McVey, is set for 4 p.m. at Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave. The cost is $6 for the regular price and $4 for students and seniors.
Does your group or community have an event planned for a weekend that you would like to have included in the weekend roundup? Email the information to city@lmtribune.com, deadline is noon Thursday.