Expect rain throughout the weekend, with temperatures between the high 30s to high 40s for the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, and high 30s to low 40s on the Palouse.
TODAY
MOSCOW — Salsa night is set for 6-9 p.m. at One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St.
———
PULLMAN — “A Triangle of Love: Robert, Clara and Johannes” by Cantiamo, part of the Faculty Artist Series, is set for 7:30 p.m. at Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University. The WSU faculty vocal ensemble is comprised of Julie Anne Wieck (soprano), Lori Wiest (mezzo-soprano), Christopher Nakielski (tenor) and Aaron Agulay (baritone), with Elena Panchenko and Catherine Anderson on piano. The cost is $10 regular price, $5 for non-WSU students and seniors ages 55 and older, and free for WSU students.
TODAY AND SATURDAY
PIERCE — The Pierce Winter Festival will feature the Timberline High School Student Art Show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Saturday in Studio 205. The festival schedule includes sledding with the mayor, a bonfire and snacks from 6-8 p.m. today at Carl Street Play Park. Saturday’s events include a breakfast by the Pierce Volunteer Fire Department from 7-10 a.m. at the Pierce Community Center, ATV Club Treasure Hunt at 1 p.m. at Dill’s, Ice Man Relay from 10 a.m. to noon at the Downtown Museum Pavilion, a snowball toss from 12:30-2 p.m. at Idaho Central Credit Union, doratidi (Iditarod backward) races from 1:45-2:30 p.m. at the museum pavilion, barstool races from 2:30-3:30 p.m. at the Outback and open mic from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Pioneer Inn.
———
KAMIAH — The doors open for the 43rd annual crab feed at 4:45 p.m. at the Legion Hall on Main Street. Sponsored by the Save the Pool Committee, with a theme of “Run Away with the Circus,” the dinner includes all-you-can-eat snow crab, ham, potato salad and cole slaw. There is dancing at 7 p.m. to the Fabulous Kingpins. More information and tickets are available by calling (208) 935-0200.
TODAY AND SUNDAY
PULLMAN — A planetarium show titled “Dark Matter: the Space Between the Stars” is set for 7 p.m. today and 5 p.m. Sunday at the Washington State University planetarium, Room 231, Sloan Hall. A short talk about the history and hunt for dark matter will be followed by the movie “Phantom of the Universe: The Hunt for Dark Matter.” The cost is $5 cash or check only and free for ages 6 and younger.
TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY
PULLMAN — Screenings of “Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood” (R) are set for 6 and 9 p.m. today and Saturday and 4 and 7 p.m. Sunday at the Compton Union Building auditorium, Washington State University.
SATURDAY
GENESEE — The Genesee Knights of Columbus fundraising breakfast is set for 9:30-11:30 a.m. at the new Genesee Fire Hall at Chestnut Street. The menu includes sausage, pancakes, hash browns, eggs and beverages. The cost is by donation.
———
MOSCOW — “Akhnaten,” MET Live in HD, one of a series of live opera performances transmitted in high-definition video by satellite from the Metropolitan Opera in New York City, is set for 9:55 a.m. Saturday and 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St. The cost is $20 for the regular price and $15 for students.
———
The Smithsonian traveling exhibit “Crossroads: Change in Rural America,” focusing on rural America, is at the Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston, through Feb. 28. Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
———
SPALDING — A presentation by Lin Tull Cannell, of Orofino, titled “Vignettes and Backstories: The Intermediary: William Craig Among the Nez Perces” is set for 1-2 p.m. at the Nez Perce National Historical Park Visitor Center, 39063 U.S. Highway 95.
———
MOSCOW — A contra/folk dance fundraiser is set for 6 p.m. at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St. The fundraiser is to benefit APOD Youth. The cost is $5.
———
MOSCOW — “This Random World,” is set for 7:30 p.m. at the Hartung Theater, University of Idaho. Directed by David Lee-Painter, the performance is a fundraiser to benefit the production’s travel to Region VII of the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival at Fort Collins, Colo.
———
MOSCOW — Phillip Kopczynski, of Spokane, will present his stand-up comedy act, with Harry J. Riley opening, at 7:30 p.m. at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St. The cost is $10.
