Mostly sunny skies will accompany this first weekend of November, with temperatures between the low 30s to low 50s for the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
TODAY AND SATURDAY
“Love/Sick” by John Cariani, staged by the Silverthorne Theatre Group and directed by Jef Petersen, continues at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday at the Silverthorne Theater, Lewis-Clark State College, Lewiston. The cost is $10 regular price, $7 for seniors and members of the military and free for LCSC students.
TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY
“War of the Worlds,” a re-creation of the 1938 radio play, staged by the Lewiston Civic Theatre, will begin at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston. The cost is $15 regular price, $10 for seniors and children. Tickets are available at www.lctheatre.org.
SATURDAY
PULLMAN — DC Wonder Woman College Run 5K is set for 9 a.m. at the Outdoor Recreation Center, 1105 NE North Fairway Road, Washington State University. Registration and information is at dcwonderwomancollegerun.com/find-your-run/washington/.
WINCHESTER — The Christmas in the Pines Craft Fair is set for 9-3 p.m. at the Winchester Community Center. Admission is $1 or a can of food for a food bank. The soup kitchen will run 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The menu includes soup, rolls, pie, coffee or punch and is $5.
ASOTIN — Asotin’s Christmas Treasures and Tree Sale is set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Asotin High School gym, 215 Second St.
The Lewiston Eagles Auxiliary Bazaar and Luncheon will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1304 Main St. Sandwich and salad lunch is $7.
PALOUSE — The Palouse Holiday Craft Fair and Holiday Open House is set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Palouse Community Center, 220 E. Main St.
MOSCOW — The Winter Market is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third Street.
SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY
PULLMAN — The Common Ministry at Washington State University will host the 39th Roger Williams Symposium in conjunction with the Foley Institute Saturday through Monday. This year’s speaker is the Rev. Robin R. Meyers. Meyers is minister of Mayflower Congregational UCC Church and distinguished professor of social justice emeritus at Oklahoma City University. He will give a presentation titled “Spiritual Defiance: Building a Beloved Community of Resistance” from 7-8 p.m. Saturday at the Community Congregational United Church of Christ, 525 NE Campus St. From 2-4 p.m. Sunday, he will present a film and workshop on “American Heretics: The Politics of the Gospel” at St. James Episcopal Church, 1410 NE Stadium Way. Meyers will conclude the symposium with a presentation set for noon Monday on “Climate Change as a Moral Imperative” at 308 Bryan Hall, WSU. All events are free of charge.
SUNDAY
FERDINAND — The Assumption Parish of Ferdinand will hold its annual dinner and raffle at the Ferdinand Parish Hall. A roast beef and ham dinner with all the trimmings will be served from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for kindergarten through sixth grade, and free for preschool and younger. The raffle drawing will begin at 4 p.m. with more than 30 chances to win. Bingo will be played all day.
