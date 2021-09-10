Temperatures will reach high the 70s and cool to the mid-50s for this eventful weekend.
TODAY
LAPWAI — The Nez Perce National Historical Park will host a presentation on traditional food gathering. Guest speaker Gwen Carter will discuss Nez Perce foods and food-related practices from 2-3:30 p.m. in the visitor center. The tradition of being self-reliant was a common practice for the Nez Perce people, who for centuries utilized local food sources. Carter grew up learning from her grandmothers’ cultural knowledge. She will demonstrate and discuss tools used to gather various roots, berries and assorted plants. The Nez Perce National Historical Park’s Spalding Visitor Center is located 12 miles east of Lewiston at 39063 U.S. Highway 95. Park admission is free. More information is available by contacting the park at (208) 843-7001.
TODAY AND SATURDAY
The 87th annual Lewiston Roundup continues today through Saturday at the Lewiston Roundup Grounds, 2100 Tammany Creek Road, Lewiston. The 2021 Lewiston Roundup Parade begins at 10:29 a.m. Saturday in downtown Lewiston. The theme is “The ReRide.”
TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY
The Palouse Empire Fair in Colfax, including 4-H, FFA and open-class exhibits, continues through Sunday. Admission is $5 for kindergarten-12th grade students, $7 for seniors 55 and older and $8 for adults.
SATURDAY
The weekly Clarkston Farmers Market is set for 8 a.m. to noon at Beachview Park. The market features local produce, eggs, honey, baked goods and artisan crafts, including jewelry and handbags, woodworking, bath and body products, home decor and fabrics, apparel, dog apparel and treats, photography and artwork, plus local entertainment talent. The market is scheduled to run through Sept. 25.
A presentation titled “Horse Logging on the Clearwater,” by John Bradbury, is set for 1 p.m. Saturday at the Lewiston City Library, 411 D St., Lewiston or via Zoom webinar: us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_wUXObLQjSBGhBXnT3145MQ.
Seating is limited to 50 people in the event space at the Lewiston City Library. In-person attendees are asked to call (208) 743-2535 to reserve a seat. The presentation is part of the Confluence of History lecture series.
SUNDAY
MOSCOW — The Hamilton-Lowe Aquatics Center’s Howling at the Hamilton is scheduled for 1-6 p.m. This is a one-day opportunity for all dogs to swim at the Hamilton-Lowe Aquatics Center. Admission is $15, limited to one dog per owner and all dogs must be accompanied by their owner. All proceeds from the dog swim go to the Humane Society of the Palouse. More information is available by calling the aquatics center at (208) 883-7084.