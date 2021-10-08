Weekend roundup

Temperatures are projected to reach the mid-60s and dip into the low 40s this weekend for the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley with a chance of rain Saturday.
TODAY
MOSCOW — Cmdr. Nicholas Meyers, commanding officer of the submarine USS Idaho, will deliver a free, public address, “The Role of the Navy in International Affairs: Economics, Politics and Security,” at 12:30 p.m. today in ED 141 as part of the University of Idaho Martin Forum. Those interested can attend virtually at tinyurl.com/ypebskkk. Meyers served aboard the USS Columbia and as navigator and operations officer aboard the USS Alaska. He also served as the executive officer of the USS Greeneville before taking up residence in Virginia as staff of the Chief of Naval Operations, Undersea Warfare Division. Meyers was flag lieutenant and aide to Vice Admiral William Hilarides, then-commander of Naval Sea Systems Command. Meyers earned a Bachelor of Science in computer engineering from Virginia Tech. He also studied at George Washington University’s Graduate School of Political Management and earned a master’s in business administration from the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, Calif.
———
Award-winning calligrapher, curator, designer and exhibiting artist Arash Shirinbab will lead a calligraphy demonstration from 6-7 p.m. today. The program is organized in conjunction with the exhibition “The Land of Persepolis: Introducing Persian Cultural to the West,” on view through Dec. 10 at the Center for Arts & History at Lewis-Clark State College. More information about the exhibition can be found at bit.ly/CAHexhibits. Exhibiting artist Arash Shirinbab will provide a short illustrated presentation about the history and principles of Persian and Islamic calligraphy, followed by a live performance and interactive demonstration. Audience members will have the opportunity to ask questions and explore this art in depth. The program is suitable for all ages and for members of the general public from various cultural backgrounds. There is no need for prior knowledge of calligraphy or the Arabic language in order to participate. To attend this virtual presentation, attendees are asked to register at tinyurl.com/wxbvzpvk. A Zoom link will be sent to registrants through email in advance of the event.
———
Singer/songwriter Mark Holt will provide live music at 6 tonight at the Vista House at Pointe A at the top of the hill on the Lewiston Grade, 22806 Old Spiral Highway.
TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY
PULLMAN — The Pullman Civic Theatre’s fall production of “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” continues this weekend at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday, as well as a matinee at 2 p.m. Sunday. The show will feature four Hydes and has been moved from London and the 1880s, to 1939 New York. Performances have been moved from the smaller Nye Street stage to Gladish’s Domey Auditorium to allow audiences to be larger and maintain social distancing. The show has been entirely scored by Moscow composer Daniel Joseph White. The Gladish Community & Cultural Center is at 115 NW State St. Tickets are available at pullmancivictheatre.org or can be purchased at the box office one hour before each performance.
SATURDAY
TROY — The Latah Farmers Market invites members of the community to its first annual Free Community Cider Pressing from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Troy City Park. Participants are encouraged to bring their own apples to the park, and Latah Farmers Market volunteers will press them into cider for free. To ensure as many people can be served possible, each participant is limited to 50 pounds of apples. Cider pressing services are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Participants should plan to bring jars or containers to take their apple cider home in. Containers will also be available for purchase. Apples will be available for sale from select vendors, as long as supplies last, and the Latah Farmers Market welcomes additional Latah County vendors who wish to sell apples at this market. Information about being a vendor and vendor applications are available on the website at latahfarmersmarket.com/vendors. While cider is being pressed, participants will enjoy live music and entertainment provided by Beargrass, and hot food, drinks, coffee and baked goods will be available for sale throughout the event as well. Pressing is being held as an annual event for the benefit of the community, to celebrate the culmination of a successful farmers market season. The final Latah Farmers Market of the 2021 season will take place Oct. 16.
———
MOSCOW — United Way of Moscow/Latah County and the Latah County Fair Board of Directors will hold the third annual Brewersfest from 4-10 p.m. Saturday at the Latah County Fair & Event Center, 1021 Harold Ave., Moscow. There will be beer and wine available from Hunga Dunga Brewing Company, Mad Bomber Brewing Company, Shattuck Brewery, Pour Company, Moscow Brewing Company, Rants & Raves and Vine Wine Bar & Cellar. Food will be available from Battleground Food Truck, SushiMan Moscow and Defiant BBQ. There will also be live music from Dr. Z’s MDs.
MONDAY
MOSCOW — The Native American Student Center will host Robbie Paul, Ph.D., discussing “Historical Trauma and the Native American Boarding School Experience” at 5 p.m. Monday on the Theophilus Tower Lawn, 1098 W. Sixth St. A “Remembering the Children Vigil” will follow at 6:15 p.m.