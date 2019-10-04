Weekend Roundup

Partly cloudy skies will fill this first weekend of October. Temperatures from the low 40s to mid-60s are expected for the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
TODAY
KAMIAH — The Youth Advisory Board’s Friday $5 Lunch fundraiser is set for noon to 1:30 p.m. at 413 Main St. The menu will include taco soup. All proceeds help to sustain the newly opened teen center. To place an order or for more information, contact the Y.A.B. office at (208) 743-0392 or upriverylc@gmail.com.
———
TODAY AND SATURDAY
A P.E.O. rummage sale to benefit education for women is set for 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. today and Saturday at the Episcopal Church of the Nativity, 731 Eighth St., Lewiston.
———
The Friends of the Asotin County Library Fall Book Sale continues from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St., Clarkston.
———
MOSCOW — The Catholic Women’s League’s rummage sale will be from 5-8 p.m. today and 8-11 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary’s Family Center, 618 E. First St. The center is at the corner of First and Howard streets.
———
The ninth annual Downtown Artwalk runs 4-9 p.m. today and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday on Main Street in downtown Lewiston. There is no cost to attend. There will be a Nimiipuu opening ceremony and exhibition performance at 5:15 p.m. today at Fifth and Main streets, and a variety of guest musical performances will be held throughout the evening. On Saturday, there will be a featured artist workshop from 1-3 p.m. at the LCSC Center for Arts & History, a family-friendly artwalk from noon to 4 p.m. downtown and family art day from 1-3 p.m. at the LCSC Center for Arts & History. John W. Patterson is Artwalk’s 2019 featured artist.
SATURDAY
MOSCOW — The Moscow Farmers Market is set for 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Main Street and Friendship Square.
———
The second annual Hot Dogs for Dogs fundraiser and adoption event is set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lewis-Clark Animal Shelter, 6 Shelter Road, Lewiston. Hot dogs will be served by donation, with all proceeds going toward the shelter. Cat and dog adoption fees will be discounted during this event. Donations of food and supplies can be dropped off leading up to the event at Coldwell Banker Tomlinson, 325 Main St., Lewiston.
———
The 24th annual Hells Canyon Home Brewers Club Octoberfest is set for noon to 5 p.m. at the bandshell in Pioneer Park, 203 Fifth St., Lewiston. There will be homebrewed micros, a German bratwurst meal, dessert, souvenir glass, live music and car show. The cost is $20.
———
DAYTON — The Dayton Historical Depot Society’s Annual Historic Home Tours is set for 1-4 p.m. Saturday as part of the Historic Dayton on Tour event. Tickets for the Historic Home Tours cost $15 or $10 for Depot members, and may be purchased from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Dayton Historic Depot.
———
MOSCOW — The 25th annual “Show Off the Good Stuff” model show and contest of the Palouse Area Modelers Chapter of the International Plastic Modelers Society will be from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St. The cost is $1 for the regular price and free for ages 16 and younger. All profits from the show are donated to “Christmas for Kids.”
———
A fundraiser to benefit Twin River Special Olympics Washington will be at the Clearwater River Casino event center, 17500 Nez Perce Road, east of Lewiston. Doors open at 5 p.m., dinner is served at 5:30 p.m. and live music by Heritage begins at 7 p.m. The event includes a no-host bar, live and silent auctions, games and dancing. The cost is $30 for a single ticket, $50 for a couple and $10 for the dance only. Tickets may be purchased at Cutting Edge Federal Credit Union, 2200 First St., Lewiston; or online at impact.sowa.org/twinrivergala.
———
CLEARWATER — A chili feed fundraiser is set for 4-7 p.m. at the Clearwater Grange, Sally Ann Road. The menu includes cornbread, dessert and beverages. The event will also feature a silent auction. The cost is by donations and proceeds go toward the hall.
———
A free celebration of International Observe the Moon Night will be from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Asotin County Library, 2036 Fourth Ave., Clarkston Heights. NASA Ambassador Dave Eberle will provide a powerful telescope for participants to use. This event will be outdoors in the gravel lot behind the Heights Library. Participants are encouraged to dress for the weather and are invited to bring a lawn chair. Cloudy weather or rain will cancel the event. Additional information can be found by calling (509) 758-5454.
SUNDAY
COTTONWOOD — “Strong Women of Early Idaho,” featuring songs and history presented by folklorist Gary Eller, will be at 2 p.m. at the Monastery of St. Gertrude, 465 Keuterville Road. Eller is director of the Idaho Songs Project. This event is free and cookies will be served.
