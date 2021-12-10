TODAY THROUGH JAN. 7
The annual Winter Spirit Lights are on display from now through Jan. 7 at Locomotive Park in Lewiston. The lights will be on from 4:30-10 p.m. tonight. The lights are turned on from 4:30-10 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays; 4:30 p.m. to midnight Wednesdays through Sundays; and the lights are also on from 5-7 a.m. every morning. Additionally, a fireplace at the park is available from 5:30-8 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays; and 5:30-10 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and holidays. More information about the lights as well as details on coming special events, such as Cookies with Santa, can be found on the Winter Spirit website at winterspirit.com, and the Winter Spirit Facebook page at facebook.com/WinterSpiritIdaho.
TODAY
MOSCOW — Hundreds of area high school singers will join with students and faculty from the University of Idaho Lionel Hampton School of Music for the annual Jazz Choirs Holiday Concert at 7 p.m. tonight in the ASUI-Kibbie Activity Center. Admission is free, but donations to the Lionel Hampton School of Music student scholarship fund will be accepted at the door. Entrance will be through the south concourse and new security protocols requiring clear bags and metal detectors will be in place. COVID-19 protocols as of Dec. 3 require masks in all university buildings. For those wanting to view remotely, the concert will be live-streamed at uidaho.edu/news/ui-live.
TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY
The Lewiston Civic Theatre presents “The Winter Wonderettes.” Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Showings are Dec. 10-12 and 17-19 at the Normal Hill Campus Auditorium (formerly the Lewiston High School Auditorium), 1114 Ninth Ave., Lewiston. For tickets and information, visit lctheatre.org or call (208) 746-3401. A follow-up to the smash hit, “The Marvelous Wonderettes,” this seasonal celebration finds the Wonderettes entertaining at the annual Harper’s Hardware Holiday Happening. When Santa turns up missing, they use their talent and creative ingenuity to save the holiday party. Featured songs include ’60s versions of holiday classics such as “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town,” “Jingle Bell Rock,” “Run, Rudolph, Run,” and “Winter Wonderland,” “The Winter Wonderettes” — book by Roger Bean, vocal arrangements by Roger Bean and Brian Baker, musical arrangements by Brian Baker, with direction and music direction by Nancy McIntosh — reunites the cast comprised of Patricia Brinegar, Amanda Klempel, Jennifer Opdahl, and Gabi Segren as the heart warming Betty Jean, Suzy and Missy and Cindy Lou.
SATURDAY
MOSCOW — The Winter Market is set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. There will be arts, crafts and food vendors.
———
MOSCOW — The Alternative Giving Market on the Palouse 2021 will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. There will be a specialty marked drive up space at the fairgrounds for those unable to shop in person. A masked volunteer will arrive with a shopping list to take requests.
———
LAPWAI — Nez Perce National Historical Park will host two movie matinees that were filmed and created locally. “Breakheart Pass” will be shown at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday in the visitor center auditorium. “Pillars of the Sky” will show Dec. 18 at the same times. “Breakheart Pass” is a fast-paced western set in the frontier era. The movie takes place on a train moving through the Camas Prairie highlighting the trestle bridges that cross the canyons. Charles Bronson plays a prisoner fighting for his life and the lives of everyone else on the train. The movie was made in 1975 and is 1 hour and 35 minutes long. “Pillars of the Sky” is a Western filmed on the Palouse. After getting settled on the reservation, Native Americans move to battle when the cavalry build a bridge and intend to open a road across the reservation. The movie was filmed in 1956 and directed by George Marshall. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the visitor center auditorium capacity will be kept to a maximum of 40 people. Masks are required in the building. There is no cost to attend. Nez Perce National Historical Park’s Spalding Visitor Center is located 12 miles east of Lewiston at 39063 U.S. Highway 95. Park admission is free year-round. For more information contact Nez Perce National Historical Park at (208) 843-7001, or visit nps.gov/nepe or on Facebook at facebook.com/NezPerceNationalHistoricalPark.
———
ASOTIN — The 2021 Asotin Lighted Christmas Parade is set for 5 p.m. at Asotin City Park. Lineup begins at 4:30 p.m. Attendees are invited to arrive early and enjoy coffee, hot chocolate and cookies while children visit Santa in the Asotin Firehouse. Each child will receive a goodie bag and be able to visit Santa for pictures.
———
TROY — Troy’s first Christmas Fest event is set for 5-8 p.m. Saturday at the Troy City Park. Mr. and Mrs. Claus will make a stop at the park. There will be food, hot beverages, cookies and other festive treats. The event will also features carolers and music in addition to performances by Marilou’s School of Dance and the Troy Preschoolers. The highlight of the event is the lighting of the 14-foot Colorado Spruce Christmas tree that was donated and planted at the City Park courtesy of Hash Trees. Festivities kick off at 5 p.m. with the tree lighting ceremony to be held at 6 p.m.
———
The Heustis Kountry Band will hold a dance from 7-10 p.m. Saturday at the Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston. Kenny and Pauly Heustis will provide music. A $5 donation is suggested. Dances take place every Thursday and Saturday night at the senior center.
———
POMEROY — A Christmas Dinner is set for 5:30 p.m. at Pataha Flour Mills, 50 Hutchens Hill Road, Pomeroy. A concert will begin at 7 p.m.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
UNIONTOWN — The Palouse Choral Society’s “Glory, Hallelujah” concert will be at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Uniontown. The concert will include Handel’s “Messiah” and other favorites and include the chorale and chamber choir. Tickets can be purchased at the door and online at palousechoralsociety.org. Masking, proof of vaccination and ID are required for all concert attendees ages 12 and older.
SUNDAY
“Bingo for Boobies,” a fundraiser to support Valley Breast Cancer Support Group, is set for noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Nez Perce Eagles #631, 1310 Main St., next to Dairy Queen. The doors will open at 10:30 a.m. Eighteen games will be played and to play one sheet of each game is $19. There will also be a silent auction and lunch. Any donations will be accepted.
———
COTTONWOOD — Parade line up for the Cottonwood Saddlers and Livestock 4-H Club’s 2021 Cottonwood Lighted Christmas Parade will begin at 5 p.m. Sunday. Line up will begin at 4:30 p.m. in the Catholic church parking lot. After the parade, attendees are invited to head to the Cottonwood Community Hall for the Santa Cabana, where there will be free hot cocoa, coffee, hot dogs, baked potato bar, live music and pictures with Santa.
———
Nez Perce County Historical Society and Dr. Dennis Ohrtman present a “Nativity Set Exhibition” beginning Sunday and running through Jan. 6. There will be more than 200 nativity sets from Ohrtman’s personal collection. Tickets can be purchased at the musuem, 0306 Third St., Lewiston or by calling the museum at (208) 743-2535. For additional information, email npcmuseum@gmail.com or visit nezpercecountymuseum.com/nativityexhibit. Members of the society receive free admission to this event. Individual tickets are $5, family of four is $15, and group rate of 10 or more people is $40. Each ticket is redeemable three times.