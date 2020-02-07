Weekend Roundup

The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley can expect rain this morning and cloudy skies for the remainder of the weekend. There will be a rain/snow mix for the Moscow-Pullman area.
TODAY
KAMIAH — The Youth Advisory Board will host its monthly $5 lunch fundraiser from noon to 1:30 p.m. or until supplies run out. It is advised to pre-order to guarantee lunch delivery. The group will serve chicken burgers, chips, water and a freshly baked cookie. Each lunch is $5 and local deliveries are available for no extra fee. All proceeds will help sustain the teen center. For more information or to pre-order, people can contact the board office at (208) 743-0392 or upriverylc@gmail.com.
———
MOSCOW — The University of Idaho’s College of Graduate Studies will host the fifth annual Three Minute Thesis (3MT) competition at 1 p.m. in the Vandal Ballroom in the Bruce M. Pitman Center. The event will test the presentation skills of graduate students. There is no cost to attend. Audience members will have the chance to vote for their favorite presenter to win the People’s Choice Award. For those unable to attend in person, the event will be livestreamed on the COGS Facebook page at www.facebook.com/uicogs. Additional information about 3MT is available at www.uidaho.edu/3mt.
———
As part of Lewis-Clark State College’s Black History Month, a discussion about transracial adoption with Chad Goller-Sojourner is set for 6 p.m. at the Episopal Church of the Nativity, 731 Eighth St., Lewiston (RSVP requested to sjgraham@lcsc.edu).
TODAY AND SATURDAY
MOSCOW — The eighth annual World Music Celebration 2020, “Exploring Cultures Through Music,” will take place at the University of Idaho. Concerts will feature Bijay Shrestha (sitar), of Nepal, Navin Chettri (voice and percussion), Jazz Choir I, World Beat Ensemble, Jazz Band I and Flute Ensemble. There will be a performance at 7:30 tonight at the Administration Building auditorium. The cost is $8 for the regular price and $5 for students and seniors. A free workshop/masterclass titled “Discovering the Sound of Sitar” is set for 4:15 p.m. Saturday at Haddock Performance Hall.
TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY
“She Loves Me,” staged by the Lewiston Civic Theatre, is set for 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Lewiston High School auditorium. The cost is $19 for the regular price, $16 for seniors and veterans, $14 for students and $11 for children. The show will run through Feb. 23.
———
PULLMAN — “Beautiful Again,” by Melanie Marnish, staged by the Pullman Civic Theatre, is set for 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Nye Street Theatre, 1220 NW Nye St., Pullman. The cost is $5 for members and $10 for the regular price. Tickets can be purchased online at pullmancivictheatre.org.
———
MOSCOW — “Deep Calls,” written by Kendra Phillips and directed by KT Turner, both UI graduate students, will begin at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Forge Theater, University of Idaho. (Mature content; not for children.) The cost is $6-$17. Tickets are available by calling (208) 885-6465. The show will run through Feb. 15.
SATURDAY
Registration for Our Savior’s Lutheran Church Youth’s 38th annual Sweethearts Run is set for 9 a.m., with the race beginning at 10:30 a.m. at Lewiston’s Kiwanis Park. All proceeds will go toward Family Promise. Additional information is available by calling (208) 553-9001.
———
GENESEE — The 54th annual Genesee Firemen’s Crab Feed is set for 3-7 p.m. at the Genesee Community Fire Station, 235 W. Chestnut St. The cost is $35 for the regular price and $25 for children. Advance tickets: eventbrite.com (search “Genesee crab feed”).
———
The fifth annual Share the Love Spaghetti Feed fundraiser to benefit Helping Hands Rescue will be from 4-7 p.m. at the Salvation Army, 1220 21st St., Lewiston. The menu will include spaghetti, salad, bread and dessert. There will be a silent auction, which closes at 8:30 p.m. The cost is $30 per family (two adults, two children), $10 for the regular price and $7 for ages 10 and younger.
———
The annual Valentine Breakfast will be from 7-11 a.m. at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 1104 Warner Ave., Lewiston. The menu will include biscuits and sausage gravy, scrambled eggs and ham, pancakes, applesauce and beverages. The cost is $7 for the regular price and $3 for ages 12 and younger.
———
Idaho state District 6 legislators Sen. Dan Johnson and Reps. Thyra Stevenson and Mike Kingsley will discuss the 2020 legislative session and answer questions from the audience during a town hall meeting from 10-11:30 a.m. in Room 112 of Sacajawea Hall on the Lewis-Clark State College campus. The three legislators will give opening statements on their thoughts about the current legislative session in Boise and then take questions from the audience. Sacajawea Hall is located on the southwest corner of Seventh Avenue and Fifth Street in Lewiston, across from the Lewis-Clark State College library. Free parking is available in the lot on the east side of Sacajawea Hall and the Fourth Street lot on the west side.
———
SPALDING — A presentation by Chris Schlect titled “Henry Spalding: Cultural Change, and Competing Memories” will be from 11 a.m. to noon at the Nez Perce National Historical Park Visitor Center, 39063 U.S. Highway 95, Spalding.
———
“Vines for Valentines,” a wine tasting event is set for 2-6 p.m. at the Wooden Nickel, 931 Bryden Ave., Lewiston. Vineyards from the valley will be featured. There will be two flights available with four tastes each. Bottles of wine will be available at special savings, and hors d’oeuvres will be provided with tasting purchase.
———
The Selway Bitterroot Frank Church Foundation 14th annual Winter Gathering & Fundraiser will be from 6-9 p.m. at the Mahogany Room, Quality Inn & Suites, 700 Port Way, Clarkston. The open house event will feature beverages and desserts, silent auction and live music by Strings and Reeds with Clem Binninger. The keynote speaker is author Pete Fromm.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
“Explorations: Celebrating Women and Minority Composers,” Washington Idaho Symphony’s fourth concert of the season, will begin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Pullman High School auditorium and 3 p.m. Sunday at the Clarkston High School auditorium. The cost is $25 for the regular price, $15 for students, $12 for ages 12-18 and free for ages 11 and younger with accompanying adult. Tickets can be purchased online at wa-idsymphony.org.
SUNDAY
KAMIAH — The Upriver Youth Leadership Council and the Youth Advisory Board will host a magazine box-making craft activity for youth ages 13-18. It will be from 2-3:30 p.m. at the Teen Center, 413 Main St. Participants are invited to bring magazines. The event will also take place Feb. 16. Additional information is available by contacting the Y.A.B. office at (208) 743-0392 or upriverylc@gmail.com.
———
MOSCOW — A Kenworthy Oscar party is set for 4 p.m. at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St. The 92nd Academy Awards ceremony will be shown. There is no cost to attend, and food and drink will be available for purchase.
Does your group or community have an event planned for a weekend that you would like to have included in the weekend roundup? Email the information to city@lmtribune.com, deadline is noon Thursday.