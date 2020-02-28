Weekend Roundup

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected for this weekend in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. Temperatures will range between the mid-30s to mid-50s.
TODAY
MOSCOW — Gritman Medical Center has partnered with the University of Idaho Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival to offer a free ballroom dance workshop at the Martin Wellness Center, 510 W. Palouse River Drive. The workshop starts at 3:30 p.m. with lessons on the American foxtrot, followed by Latin dance/cha-cha at 4:30 p.m. The workshop will be taught by the Swing Devils. No dance partner or previous experience is necessary.
———
The Lewiston Eagles Auxiliary 631 will hold a fish fry from 5-7 p.m. today and every Friday through April 10. The menu includes tilapia, steak fries, coleslaw and dessert. The cost is $9 per person. The building is at 1304 Main St., Lewiston. Proceeds will go to the club’s scholarship fund.
———
“Roaring for the Rescues,” ninth annual Wine, Whiskers & Wags is set for 5:30 p.m. at the Lewiston Elks Lodge, 3444 Country Club Drive. The event includes wines and brews from the region, and silent and live auctions. Proceeds benefit the Lewis Clark Animal Shelter in Lewiston. The cost is $50. Tickets: www.lcshelter.org/events.
TODAY THROUGH SATURDAY
MOSCOW — The Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival continues today through Saturday at the University of Idaho. Complete schedule is at www.uidaho.edu/class/jazzfest. All concerts are in the Kibbie Activity Center. Evening concerts are set for 7:30 p.m. tonight and Saturday. Tickets: www.uidaho.edu/class/jazzfest/tickets.
SATURDAY
The Clarkston Community Garden will play host to its annual Seed Swap from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Clarkston Lions Club, 615½ Sycamore St., Clarkston. Attendees are welcome to bring extra seeds, but it is not required.
———
Lewiston Brewfest 2020 is set for 2-7 p.m. at the Nez Perce County Fair pavilion, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. The cost is $15. Tickets: Rosauers in Lewiston, and Riverport Brewing Co. in Clarkston. More information can be found at lewistonbrewfest.com.
SUNDAY
UNIONTOWN — The annual Uniontown Sausage Feed is set for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Community Building, Uniontown. The cost is $13 for the regular price, $9 for ages 6-12 and $2 for ages 5 and younger.
Does your group or community have an event planned for a weekend that you would like to have included in the weekend roundup? Email the information to city@lmtribune.com, deadline is noon Thursday.