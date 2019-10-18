Weekend Roundup

Expect partly cloudy skies today and rain on Saturday and Sunday in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. For more weather information, see Page 6A.
TODAY
PULLMAN — “Embracing Diversity: United Works,” a presentation by Randie Gottlieb, of Yakima, is set for 7 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Express, 1190 SE Bishop Blvd. Gottlieb is founding executive director of UnityWorks, a nonprofit educational organization.
———
PULLMAN — “Celebrating Dick Kattenburg’s 100th Birthday,” Faculty Artist Series, is set for 7:30 p.m. at Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University. The cost is $10 for the regular price; $5 for ages 55 and older and for non-WSU students; and free for WSU students.
TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY
The Hells Canyon Gem Club and Northwest Federation of Mineralogical Societies Gem and Mineral Show is set for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Nez Perce County Fair building, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. General admission is $3. Dealers will showcase gems, minerals, fossils and jewelry.
———
PULLMAN — A screening of “Us” (R) will be at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. today and Saturday and 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday at the Compton Union Building auditorium, Washington State University.
———
Hiitem’Waq’iswit “Dance For Life” Pow Wow will take place at the Clearwater River Casino, 17500 Nez Perce Road, east of Lewiston. The times are 7 p.m. to midnight today, 1 p.m. to midnight Saturday and 1-6 p.m. Sunday.
———
MOSCOW — “This Random World” by Steven Dietz, staged by University of Idaho Theatre Arts Department, is set for 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Forge Theater, 404 Sweet Ave. The show is directed by David Lee-Painter. The cost is $17 for the regular price; $12 for UI employees, military and seniors ages 55 and older; $6 for students and youth; and free for UI students. Matinees are “pay what you can.” Tickets may be purchased by calling (208) 885-6465. The show will run through Oct. 27.
SATURDAY
MOSCOW — The Moscow Volunteer Fire and Ambulance’s Pancake and Safety Fair is set for 7-11 a.m. at the Moscow Fire Station 1, 603 S. Main St. There will be hot pancakes, sausage, coffee and juice. The suggested donation is $5 for adults and $3 for children.
———
MOSCOW — The Moscow Farmers Market is set for 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Main Street and Friendship Square.
———
UNIONTOWN — A community service project run to benefit nonprofit programs helping children who are victims of domestic abuse is set for 9 a.m. The run will be held at Memorial Park, between East Denison Street and North Railroad Avenue. The run is by donation and each person who donates will receive a raffle ticket to win prizes.
———
PULLMAN — Orca Recovery Day 2019 activities run from 9 a.m. to noon. Participants are to meet at Palouse Conservation District office in the Washington State University Technology Park, 1615 NE Eastgate Blvd., Suite H. Volunteers will carpool to the site.
———
The Blue Star Memorial By-Way Marker Dedication is set for 1:30 p.m. in the rose garden at the Idaho State Veterans Home, 821 21st Ave., Lewiston. The event will include singers from the Lewis-Clark State College Concert Choir, color guard, history and dedication of Blue Start Memorial.
SUNDAY
MOSCOW — The Moscow Public Library’s Repair Cafe is set for 1-4 p.m. at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St. Volunteer experts will share their skills with visitors to repair books, clothing and textiles, small household appliances, toys and other items. In addition, there will be a gluing station with a variety of glues. There is no cost to attend and light refreshments will be provided.
