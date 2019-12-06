Weekend Roundup

Partly cloudy skies today and possible showers Saturday and Sunday are expected in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley during the first weekend in December.
TODAY
OROFINO — An Old Fashioned Lighted Parade with the theme “Let it Snow” will start at 6 p.m. at C Street. The lighting of the Orofino town Christmas tree will be at Cannon Park following the parade. That will be followed by a countdown to the official lighting of Orofino City Park and an opportunity to take pictures with Santa in a covered gazebo. There will be crafts for children, hot cocoa and cookies under the bingo cabana. A live nativity will be from 5-8 p.m. at the city park by the gazebo next to the fair exhibit building.
———
MOSCOW — The Moscow Winter Carnival is set for 5-7 p.m. at downtown Moscow. The schedule includes photos with Santa from 5-5:30 p.m. at Friendship Square, drop-in crafts from 5-5:45 p.m. at the Prichard Art Gallery, the Palouse Choral Society from 5:15-5:30 p.m at Friendship Square, Logos Choir from 5:30-5:45 p.m. at Friendship Square and the Winter Wonderland Tree Lighting and Light Up the Night Parade at 6 p.m.
TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY
KAMIAH — The Olde Fashioned Christmas on Main in Kamiah begins today and runs through Sunday. All events are at the American Legion Hall except where noted. The Kamiah Volunteer Fire Department annual Whoville Lighted Christmas Parade and Lighting Ceremony is set for 6 tonight on Main Street. Tonight’s activities include Santa, Soup and Desserts, and Festival of Trees viewing from 7-9 p.m. and the Whoville Costume Contest at 7 p.m. Saturday. Saturday’s events also include holiday activities for all ages from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Christmas carriage rides at noon, lighting ceremony at 4 p.m. at Riverfront Park, an Old Fashioned Christmas Show at 6 p.m., and the Festival of Trees auction and pie social at 7 p.m. Sunday will feature a turkey, ham and bacon shoot, and a barbecue, at 10 a.m. at the Kamiah Gun Club.
———
A Christmas Cabaret and Dessert Auction, staged by the Lewiston Civic Theatre, is set for 7:30 tonight and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Lewiston First United Methodist Church, 1906 Broadview Drive. The event will feature performances of Christmas musical favorites. The cost is $20 for the regular price and $12 for ages 12 and younger. Tickets can be purchased by calling (208) 746-3401 or online at www.lctheatre.org.
SATURDAY
OROFINO — The Clearwater Senior Citizens’ all-you-can-eat fundraiser breakfast is set for 7-11 a.m. at the Orofino Senior Center, 930 Michigan Ave. The menu includes ham, pancakes, scrambled eggs, orange juice, apple juice and coffee. The cost is $8 for adults and $3 for those 12 and younger. Proceeds in part will go to the Orofino High School Senior Scholarship fund.
———
PULLMAN — The 61st annual Kiwanis Club of Pullman Pancake Breakfast and Music Fest is set for 7-11 a.m. at Lincoln Middle School, 315 SE Crestview St. The menu includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, ham, fruit and beverages. This event will also feature live music and a silent auction. The cost is $7 for the regular price and $3 for ages 3-12. Tickets can be purchased at Neill’s Flowers & Gifts, 234 E. Main St.; Dave Christy State Farm Insurance, 650 Bishop Blvd., Suite 100; Pullman Disposal Services, 135 NW Harold St. — all in Pullman. Tickets can also be purchased online at www.kiwanisclubofpullman.org.
———
PALOUSE — A Christmas Open House is set for 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Bank Left Gallery, 100 S. Bridge St. This open house will feature art by Dick Domey, of Pullman, ornaments, paintings, gifts and installations by local artists Nelson Duran, Louanne Deerkop and Tamara Helm, vintage original paintings of birds, flowers of the frost planters, Christmas bakery and luncheon and a pop-up Christmas at the Shady Acres Farm, 15912 State Route 27.
———
Volunteers for the Palouse Cares food drive are asked to gather at 8:30 a.m. at the Real Life Church at the Eastside Marketplace, 1420 S. Blaine St., Moscow. Volunteers in Pullman will meet at the same time at Zeppoz on Bishop Boulevard. Food drives will also take place in Albion, Colton, Uniontown, Deary, Bovill, Genesee, Juliaetta, Kendrick, Palouse and Troy. Additional details and opportunities to sign up for the food drive can be found at www.palousecares.org.
———
GARFIELD — The Silver Creek Connection Craft Fair is set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 201 W. Union Street. Live music and refreshments will follow. Admission is free. A $5 suggested donation will go towards the general upkeep of the historic building.
———
LAPWAI — The 23rd annual Beadwork Bazaar is set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Nez Perce National Historical Park, Spalding Visitor Center, 39063 U.S. Highway 95.
———
GRANGEVILLE — The 34th annual Holiday Gift and Food Fair will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Grangeville Elementary School multi-purpose room. Seventy tables filled with homemade crafts, jewelry, food items, books, blankets, toys and many other things will be on display. A food booth serving homemade turkey noodle soup, sandwiches, nachos, cinnamon rolls and candy also will be available. A special section featuring handcrafted items created and sold by children will be displayed.
———
POTLATCH — St. Mary’s Church Christmas Bazaar is set for 9 a.m. to noon at Rebekah Hall. There will be food, crafts, gifts, second-time-around table, refreshments and raffle prizes ($300 first prize). Proceeds help support CareNet of the Palouse, Pastor’s Association Baskets, Potlatch Food Pantry, Sojourners Alliance and St. Vincent DePaul.
———
OROFINO — The annual Patchwork Bazaar is set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Orofino Junior-Senior High School. The bazaar will feature an artisan craft fair of only homemade or handmade items. Money raised is used to fund scholarships given by the Orofino Branch of the American Association of University Women.
———
A Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony is set for 11 a.m. at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 1104 Warner Ave., Lewiston. A.L. “Butch” Alford is guest speaker. The group’s annual wreath-laying ceremony will follow near the confluence of the Snake and Clearwater rivers.
———
Bundle Up Downtown is set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in downtown Lewiston. Santa will be at 618 Main St. for holiday photos with a free Santa Selfie Station. Free vintage firetruck rides will pick up passengers in front of the Liberty Theater, 711 Main St., for a short ride down Main Street. Princess Anna will be at Newberry Square, 800 Main St. She will be handing out candy canes wrapped with words of inspiration to all ages to find their inner beauty and strength.
———
The 33rd annual Lighted Christmas Parade 2019 is set for 4:30 p.m. at Sixth Street, downtown Clarkston. The theme is “Christmas Memories.”
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
A “Family Christmas” Concert III by the Washington Idaho Symphony is set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Pullman High School auditorium and 3 p.m. Sunday at the Clarkston High School auditorium. The cost is $25 for the regular price, $15 for students, $12 for ages 12-18 and free for ages 11 and younger accompanied by an adult. Tickets are available at wa-idsymphony.org.
SUNDAY
GARFIELD — A Community Christmas Hymn Sing is set for 2 p.m. at Silver Creek Connection community performing arts venue, 201 W. Union St. Admission is free. A $5 suggested donation will go toward the general upkeep of the historic building.
Does your group or community have an event planned for a weekend that you would like to have included in the weekend roundup? Email the information to city@lmtribune.com, deadline is noon Thursday.